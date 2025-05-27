Nigerian Army troops have killed scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents after repelling an attack in Borno State.

The insurgents had launched the foiled attack Tuesday morning in New Marte, headquarters of the Marte Local Government Area.

It came a few days after they killed seven soldiers, stole gun trucks, and burned down a military base in the same area amid renewed Islamist attacks across the state.

According to sources, the latest deadly confrontation between soldiers and the insurgents started around 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the encounter, the troops, aided by an airstrike, reportedly killed scores of the insurgents.

However, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

The incident was also confirmed by Reuben Kovangiya, an army captain and spokesman of Operation Hadin Kai, a counterinsurgency operation in the North-east of Nigeria.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Kovangiya said the troops also recovered one Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned by the terrorists under pursuit. He said several motorcycles conveying the terrorists were also destroyed by airstrikes.

“In the early hours of May 27, 2025, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) foiled an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on their location in New Marte, Borno State. The failed attack was repelled by a combined effort of ground forces and the Air Component of OPHK.

“The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location but were met with heavy gunfire. The Air Component provided immediate Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and offensive fire support, leading to the decimation of several fleeing terrorists.

“Regrettably, two soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice during the encounter. However, troops recovered one Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) SUV abandoned by the terrorists during pursuit. Several motorcycles conveying the terrorists were also destroyed by precision airstrikes,” Mr Kovangiya said.

“During exploitation of the area, troops discovered lifeless bodies of the terrorists, with traces of blood on their withdrawal routes, indicating additional casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

“In a related development, troops also repelled a daring attempt by terrorists to attack the Forward Operating Base at Kumshe.

“The collaborative effort demonstrates the renewed jointness and team spirit in the fight against terrorism, geared towards bringing lasting peace to enable socio-economic activities to thrive in the North East region,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

