As the 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF), also known as the Gateway Games, moves into its final stretch, the battle at the top of the medals table is intensifying.

Delta State has reclaimed its familiar position at the summit, overtaking early leaders Bayelsa following key victories in swimming and taekwondo events on Day 6 of the competition.

With a total of 76 medals—35 gold, 12 silver, and 29 bronze—Delta’s resurgence reflects their long-standing reputation as a dominant force in Nigerian sports.

Bayelsa, who had previously led the table, now trail in second place with 33 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals, totaling 66.

Delta rises in the pool and on the mat

Delta’s return to the top was driven by strong performances in the pool and on the taekwondo mat. In swimming, Duke Eniyekenumi powered to victory in the men’s 200m backstroke, while Akiayefa Timipame-ere added another gold in the women’s 200m individual medley—highlighting the team’s depth and preparation.

Taekwondo also proved fruitful for Team Delta. Over five days of action at the Ilisan Town Hall, they collected five gold, two silver, and four bronze medals—emerging as overall leaders in the sport.

They dominated the Poomsae (demonstration) category, claiming gold in the male team, female team, and mixed pair events. National athletes Olusola Olowookere and Kolade Paul also contributed individual golds in the lightweight and middleweight classes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Oyo and Osun states followed closely in the taekwondo standings, each earning three gold medals apiece, while hosts Ogun State and Rivers added respectable hauls to their own tallies.

Medal Table Top 5 (As of May 23, 2025)

Rank State Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 Delta 35 12 29 76

2 Bayelsa 33 16 17 66

3 Rivers 17 13 13 43

4 Ogun (Host) 12 14 18 44

5 Oyo 12 12 18 42

Football: Semifinalists emerge in men’s and women’s events

In men’s football, excitement peaked as four teams secured their places in the semifinals.

Host state Ogun thrilled the home crowd with a 2-1 comeback win over Delta. After taking an early lead through Remo Stars’ Jabbar Malik, Delta responded swiftly, but Musa Abdullahi netted a dramatic 86th-minute winner to seal the victory.

Kaduna edged Lagos on penalties (5-4) after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, while the U-17 National Team (Golden Eaglets) cruised past Ebonyi 5-0 with a brace from Abdulmuiz Adeleke. Kwara rounded out the semifinal lineup with a composed 2-0 win over Imo.

Men’s Semifinal Fixtures:

Kwara vs U-17 National Team

Ogun vs Kaduna

In the women’s football event, the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) beat Enugu 1-0, courtesy of a 10th-minute goal by Mariam Yahaya, while Lagos advanced with a 2-1 win over Abia.

Beach Volleyball: Kaduna maintains perfect record

Team Kaduna’s male and female beach volleyball teams kept their unbeaten runs intact, sealing semifinal spots at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena.

The women saw off Zamfara in straight sets, while the men defeated Borno 2-0. Impressively, the Kaduna women’s team has yet to lose a set in the tournament.

Looking Ahead

With athletics now underway at the MKO Abiola Stadium, and more finals across key sports on the horizon, the medal table could shift again in the coming days.

For Delta State, maintaining top position will require consistency, while Bayelsa and Rivers will be eager to mount a comeback.

As the 22nd edition of the NSF continues to showcase emerging talents like 13-year-old swimmer Michelle Ibidapo and spirited team efforts across multiple disciplines, one thing is clear: the race for national sporting supremacy is still wide open.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

