The South-South Governors’ Forum has said that the political situation in Rivers did not deteriorate to a point where it required an emergency rule, considering the provisions of Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Chairperson of the Forum, Douye Diri, who is also the governor of Bayelsa State, made the remark on Wednesday in a statement issued to reporters in Port Harcourt.

Mr Diri said Section 305(3) stipulated that such a declaration should be considered under specific conditions, such as war, external aggression, and imminent invasion.

He added that the conditions also included the breakdown of public order, existential threats to Nigeria, natural disasters, or other significant public dangers.

According to him, it is also worth noting that the constitution outlines specific procedures for the removal of a governor and deputy governor, as detailed in Section 188.

“And similar provisions exist for the removal of members of the House of Assembly and the dissolution of the parliament.”

Mr Diri stated that in the current situation, it appeared that these guidelines might not have been fully considered.

He said the forum noted the six-month declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, a constituent part of the forum, and the suspension of two democratic institutions.

According to him, we recognise the President’s constitutional duty to maintain law and order throughout Nigeria, just as we are mandated to secure peace and stability in our states.

“We believe that the political disputes in Rivers State between the Governor and the House of Assembly should, ideally, be resolved through legal and constitutional means rather than by executive fiat.

“As a path forward to reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, the South-South Governor’s Forum proposes the rescission of the State of Emergency.

“In the meantime, we encourage all parties to remain calm, uphold peace and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The Suspended governor of Rivers, Mr Fubara is a member of the PDP.

Apart from Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo, who are APC members, all the other governors in the South-south, including Mr Diri, are PDP members.

It is unclear, for now, if Messrs Otu and Okpebholo endorsed Governor Diri’s statement.

Mr Otu is currently on vacation outside the country. His spokesperson, Nsa Gill, told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday afternoon, he could not reach the governor to find out if he endorsed the statement or not.

Our reporter could not speak with Mr Okpebholo or his spokesperson at the time of filing this report.

(NAN)

