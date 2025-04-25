In commemoration of his second year in office, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has approved the constitution of a committee to coordinate the events celebrating the achievements of the Rescue Administration in the past two years.

Announcing the development, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada said the committee will plan and execute activities to mark the anniversary.

Governor Lawal was sworn in on the 29th of May 2023 as the 5th democratically elected governor of Zamfara State. He was elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement by Suleman Ahmad Tudu Senior Special Assistant (Media), Office of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government noted that since his assumption of office, Governor Lawal has initiated many reforms and executed impactful projects across the 14 local government areas of the state in his commitment to rescue and rebuild the state.

The statement explained that the anniversary committee will work to showcase the accomplishments, communicate vision, commitment and policy direction of the rescue administration.

The anniversary committee has the following membership:

1. Hon Muktar Mohammed Lugga, Chief of Staff — Chairman

2. Hon Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi, Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development — Vice Chairman

3. Hon Lawal Barau Bungudu, Commissioner Works and Infrastructure

4. Hon Bello Auta, Commissioner of Finance

5. Dr Nafisa Mohammed Maradun,

Commissioner of Health

6. Hon Wadatau Madawaki,

Commissioner, Education, Science and Technology

7. Hon Kasimu Sani Kaura, Commissioner, Environment and Natural Resources

8. Hon Kabiru Moyi B/Magaji, Commissioner, Projects Monitoring

9. Hon Mahmud Muhammad Abdullahi, Commissioner Information and Culture

10. Ibrahim Agigi, Special Adviser, Infrastructure and Urban Renewal

11. Hon Ibrahim Modibbo, Special Adviser, Special Duties

12. Ajiya M. Ajiya, Senior Special Assistant, Legal

13. Dr Abubakar Mohammad, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs—Secretary

