The police in Rivers State said their operatives have killed four notorious kidnappers, allegedly involved in a series of abductions in the South-south state.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

She said the slain suspects were responsible for the abduction and murder of Hope Georgewill, the CEO of HMG Attitude Limited.

According to her, Mr Georgewill and two others were kidnapped on 26 March along the Cotton Channel, Bakana, in Rivers.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said a group of sea pirates led by one Preye Ngian-Ngian from Degema Local Government Area of Rivers carried out the abduction

“After the abductions, a ransom of N2 million was paid to secure Georgewill’s release.

“However, the victim was ultimately killed, and his body was later recovered and deposited at the mortuary,” she said.

Ms Iringe-Koko said following Georgewill’s death, the police launched an intelligence-led investigation, which led to the arrest of two suspects.

She said the suspects led the operatives from the command’s Anti-Cultism Unit to the gang’s hideout in a creek off the Bonny waterways.

According to her, upon arrival at the location, the police operatives came under heavy gunfire from the suspects.

“Our operatives responded with decisive force, and in the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two of the suspects were fatally wounded, while others fled the scene with injuries,” Ms Iringe-Koko stated

She further revealed that the two arrested suspects, who had earlier guided the operatives to the location, attempted to escape amid the chaos but were apprehended with gunshot wounds.

“All four injured suspects were immediately transported to the Police Clinic for medical treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival by the attending medical personnel,” she added.

She said items recovered from the hideout include an operational speedboat, 80-horsepower and 70-horsepower outboard engines, the mobile phone belonging to the late Georgewill, one live cartridge, and various food items.

The spokesperson said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing gang members.

Increase incidents

With abduction for ransom becoming one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, many Nigerians, including clerics, entrepreneurs and even students, are easy targets, whether at their homes, business premises or schools.

Last January in Rivers, kidnappers killed 34-year-old Rowland Horsefall after collecting ransom. The victim was declared missing in September 2024. The police arrested five suspects for the crime.

In April last year, some gunmen abducted a Channels TV reporter, Joshua Rogers, from his Port Harcourt residence in Rivers State. He was freed about 24 hours later.

(NAN)

