The Nigerian police said they have extradited Benjamin Nnayereugo who killed his girlfriend, Augusta Onuwabhagbe, a 21-year-old first-class student of Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Also known as Killaboi, Mr Nnayereugo was extracted from Doha in Qatar, the police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Adejobi said the suspect was extradited back to Nigeria in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the extradition was made possible through coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Justice, INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Force Headquarters Abuja and the Qatari Judicial Authorities.

Mr Adejobi added that the extradition followed a petition from the family of the deceased. According to him, the petition was submitted through their legal representatives on 29 September 2024.

“The matter was assigned to INTERPOL NCB Abuja for investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that in July 2023, Mr Nnayereugo allegedly killed Ms Onuwabhagbe at his Lagos residence. He later fled the country and subsequently released a video, admitting to the crime.

READ ALSO: Police detain activist for criticising Borno government official

Mr Nnayereugo was later arrested in Sierra Leone in October 2023, but he escaped following a prison break a month later. He was arrested under a false identity, Kanu Samuel.

“Further intelligence gathering revealed that the suspect continued to evade law enforcement, traversing multiple regions including West Africa, East Asia and the Middle East, under forged identities before eventually relocating to Doha, Qatar on 24th January, 2025,” Mr Adejobi said.

The suspect was arrested in Qatar under a false Guinea passport with the name “Toure Abdoulaye.”

The police said he secured illegal employment and concealed his identity with the false passport.

