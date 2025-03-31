The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the death of two children following a stampede at the Gombe main Eid Ground.
The command’s spokesperson, Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Gombe.
According to Mr Abdullahi, the incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. at the exit gate of the Eid ground, immediately after the conclusion of Eid prayers.
“The stampede was caused by inadequate exit access, as a large crowd, primarily women and children, rushed to leave the venue.
“The situation, worsened by intense heat, led to the unfortunate incident,” he said.
He said that 22 individuals were affected and were immediately taken to hospitals for medical attention.
“Regrettably, two of the victims, a four-year-old boy and six months old baby girl, were pronounced dead by doctors while receiving treatment,” Mr Abdullahi added.
He extended the command’s condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
“The police urge Eid Ground managers to ensure that all entrance and exit gates remain open to facilitate smooth movement, especially after prayers,” he advised.
In a related development, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has condoled with the families of the deceased and those affected by the tragedy.
In a statement issued by his media aide on Sunday, the governor directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the stampede, with the aim of preventing future occurrences.
“The safety and well-being of our citizens remain a top priority. The state government is committed to learning from this incident and implementing corrective measures,” Mr Yahaya said.
He also directed that all medical expenses for the injured victims be fully covered by the state government to ensure their recovery and well-being.

