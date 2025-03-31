Wema Bank has recorded a profit before tax of N102.51 billion. This marks an increase of 135 per cent compared to the N43.59 billion recorded in 2023.

The bank has proposed a dividend of N1.00 per share following its strong financial performance in 2024.

According to a statement by the bank on Sunday, its balance sheet remains structured, diversified, and resilient, with total assets growing by 60 per cent to N3.585 billion in 2024.

Total assets had stood at N2.240 billion in 2023. The bank also grew its deposit base year-on-year by 36 per cent to N2.523 billion from N1.860 billion.

Loans and advances increased by 50 per cent, reaching N1.201 billion in 2024 from N801.10 billion in 2023. Non-performing loans stood at 3.86 per cent at year-end.

The bank recorded improved year-on-year performance, with gross earnings growing by 92 per cent to N432.34 billion, compared to N225.75 billion in 2023

Interest income rose by 92 per cent year-on-year to N353.54 billion from N184.48 billion, while non-interest income increased by 91 per cent to N78.80 billion.

The bank reported a Return on Equity of 43.60 per cent, a Return on Assets of 2.96 per cent, and a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 19.67 per cent.

Its Cost-to-Income ratio stood at 56.23 per cent, highlighting the commercial bank’s resilience and financial strength.

Managing Director Moruf Oseni attributed the strong 2024 performance to strategic execution in risk management, customer relationships, and digital banking.

“Our people remain committed to supporting Nigerian businesses and individuals with innovative banking products and services,” he said.

He highlighted ALAT, the bank’s flagship digital platform, as a leader in digital banking adoption among Nigeria’s young population.

“One example is ALAT XPlore, Nigeria’s first licensed banking app for teenagers aged 13 to 17, designed to build financial skills and responsibility,” Mr Oseni said.

In spite of a challenging operating environment, the bank continues to grow across all financial indices, demonstrating the workforce’s resilience and expertise.

“The standout performance is Profit Before Tax, which surged by 135 per cent,” he added.

Mr Oseni noted that the 92 per cent rise in gross earnings, 60 per cent growth in total assets, and 483.20 kobo earnings per share strengthened the balance sheet.

“Our Cost-to-Income ratio of 56.23 per cent has significantly improved from the previous period,” he stated.

He also announced that the bank’s Capital Raise Programme would begin in April 2025 with a N150 billion rights issue.

(NAN)

