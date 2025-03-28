Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, are not having the best of relationships right now, going by their remarks over a reported plan by the minister’s supporters to hold a mega rally in Bayelsa.

Mr Wike’s supporters are also reportedly planning to inaugurate a support group for the minister.

According to a News Agency of Nigeria report, Mr Diri on Thursday raised security concerns over the planned rally and warned that the Bayelsa State Government would not condone any act that could disrupt the state’s peace.

The governor advised security agencies, youths, elders, and traditional rulers to be alert to the development.

However, Mr Wike’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, has dismissed Governor Diri’s security alarm as baseless.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Mr Olayinka said Nigerians were free to express their support for anyone, anywhere and anytime.

He wondered why Mr Diri, with all the security apparatus available to him, could go on national television on mere suspicion of people planning a rally.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, it is within Nigerians’ right to hold a lawful rally.

He added that if Mr Wike wanted to attend any political rally in Bayelsa or anywhere, he (Wike) would inform security agencies.

“It is surprising that a governor had to call the state’s Security Council and Bayelsa Elders Council meetings to discuss a suspicion of people planning a rally for Wike,” he said.

Mr Olayinka advised Governor Diri to face the serious business of governance and stop raising a baseless security alarm over a rally.

Wike a threat to PDP rule in South-south?

What is today known as Bayelsa was a part of Rivers until the Sani Abacha military regime created it (Bayelsa) on 1 October 1996. Both states share a lot in common, culturally and politically.

Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers, has been engaged in a protracted political fight with his suspended successor, Siminalayi Fubara, over the control of the political structures in the oil-rich state, a development that has outraged many Nigerians.

Governor Diri is among the top Nigerian leaders who have condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers as a fallout of the political fight between Messrs Wike and Fubara.

Like Governor Diri, Mr Wike is a member of the opposition PDP, but he has been working for Mr Tinubu and the ruling APC.

Many Nigerians believe that Mr Tinubu plans to use Mr Wike to prosecute his 2027 re-election campaign in south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

