The Cross River State Government has distanced itself from the rejection of the emergency rule in Rivers State by the South-South Governors’ Forum.

The acting Governor of Cross River, Peter Odey, said the state government aligns itself with President Bola Tinubu’s quest to bring peace and stability to the oil-rich state.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Fred Ekpong, Mr Odey said that Cross River was not consulted before the South-South Governors’ Forum came out with its position.

The forum issued a statement on Thursday through its Chairperson, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, expressing the governor’s opposition to the emergency rule.

In the statement, Mr Diri said the political situation in Rivers had not deteriorated to the point where an emergency rule was required.

However, Mr Odey said, “The position of the forum does not reflect the views of the government of Cross River, which fully aligns with the decision of Mr President, taken in the best interest of national security, peace, and stability.”

The acting governor said, “Every responsible government must prioritise the protection of lives and property, and where circumstances necessitate decisive action, such measures should be supported for the greater good of our democracy and national unity.

“Cross River remains committed to upholding constitutional governance and will continue to collaborate with the federal government in ensuring peace, security, and stability across the country.”

Edo did it first

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State was the first to disassociate himself from the forum’s rejection of the emergency rule in Rivers.

According to a statement on Thursday from his spokesperson, Fred Itua, Mr Okpebholo said the forum’s statement did not receive his approval and that he was neither consulted nor informed about it.

“President Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, understands the issues at stake.

“Governor Okpebholo supports actions so far taken by President Tinubu that will bring lasting solutions and peace to Rivers State and the South-South geopolitical zone,” the statement read.

The National Assembly on Thursday approved President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

The lawmakers, who met behind closed-doors, ratified through a voice vote the six-month suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the members of the state House of Assembly, as announced by Mr Tinubu.

In approving the emergency rule, the Senate, however, said the National Assembly should have oversight over the activities of the sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, a former chief of naval staff.

The Senate also recommended the setting up of a peace committee made up of eminent Nigerians, who would meet with the parties in the Rivers crises.

(NAN)

