A group of rangers, local hunters, and community members from the Ganjuwa Local Government Area in Bauchi State, North Eastern Nigeria, have rescued a rare breed of African antelope known as the Roan antelope.

Their efforts have successfully saved the animal from the threat of poachers who considered killing the antelope for their own benefit.

The General Manager of Sumu Wildlife Park, Naziru Zakari, announced the development in a statement on Saturday.

“Rangers, in collaboration with local hunters and community members from Ganjuwa Local Government, successfully intervened to save a strayed Roan antelope near Sumu Wildlife Park in Bauchi State, Nigeria,” Mr Zakari said.

The incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday after Mr Zakari was notified that an antelope from the Lame Burra Game Reserve axis of the State had missed its way into the community.

According to the statement, a rescue operation to capture the animal without the use of specialised equipment in order to ensure survival of the antelope was promptly initiated.

”On February 27, 2025, Mr Naziru Zakari Muhammad, the General Manager of Sumu Wildlife Park, received notification that a Roan antelope had strayed from the adjacent Lame Burra Game Reserve in Bauchi,” the statement said.

Roan Antelope

Scientifically referred to as Hippotragus equinus, the Roan antelope is one of the largest and most formidable African antelopes of the family Bovidae. It is a member of the tribe Hippotragini, the so-called horse antelope.

The animal is powerfully built with long, sturdy limbs and a thick neck that looks thicker because of an upstanding mane and a beard.

It was named for its colour because the roan is reddish grey to reddish brown, with a striking black-and-white facial mask.

It is described as a grazer and browser whose preferred habitat includes lightly wooded savanna. It also frequents floodplains and montane grasslands. It is mysteriously absent from Africa’s eastern miombo woodlands and has become scarce in its southernmost range (especially in South Africa).

It was reported that the antelope species was formerly common in West Africa, but it has been eliminated from many areas due to increasing population settlement and poaching. The species is highly vulnerable due to its preference for relatively open habitats, along with its size and sedentary (nonmigratory) habits.

How the antelope was rescued

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, Mr Zakari said after he was notified that a rare animal species had strayed into the community, he promptly instructed the rangers team to identify the species and report their findings back to the base camp.

“Following an investigation, the rangers confirmed that the animal was indeed a Roan antelope. They were subsequently directed to collaborate with local residents to safeguard the animal’s welfare,” he said.

He explained that local hunters, known as Baushe Hunters, had been recruited by the Bauchi State Government to assist Wildlife and Forestry officers in conserving the environment, particularly in areas outside of the Protected Zones.

“During the operation to rescue the antelope, an unexpected dilemma arose. Some local hunters initially expressed a desire to kill the animal for personal benefit upon realizing that it was not from Sumu Wildlife Park,” the official said.

He explained that this led to a contentious debate among the various stakeholders involved in the operation regarding whether to kill or rescue the creature.

“Ultimately, proponents of the rescue – comprising Sumu Rangers, hunters, and certain Police officers – successfully argued in favour of saving the animal,” Mr Zakari told PREMIUM TIMES.

The antelope was safely returned to Sumu Wildlife Park in accordance with the directives issued by the General Manager.

All wildlife in Bauchi State is protected under the Bauchi State Wild Animal Laws.

“This incident is noteworthy as it highlights a unique instance of cooperation between local hunters and Wildlife Law Enforcement agents to protect an animal outside of a designated Protected Area,” said Abdul Hassan, commissioner of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Bauchi State.

Mr Hassan, who oversees Wildlife Tourism Destination Areas in Bauchi, commended the collective efforts and provided a token of appreciation for the job well done to the team.

According to the statement, Mr Zakari, who has just been appointed the manager of Sumu Wildlife Park, is in the process of establishing a partnership with the West African Conservation Network aimed at enhancing Wildlife Law Enforcement to protect the Wildlife within Sumu.

This initiative, he said, is expected to yield significant opportunities and promote tourism. The official announced plans to work with Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University in China. He noted that they will use Juncao technology to protect wildlife and support community-based conservation projects in Sumu, Yankari Game Reserve, and Maladumba Lake and Forest Reserve, which is an important Ramsar site.

“The application of Juncao technology is anticipated to facilitate the cultivation of grasses that can feed Wildlife in Sumu while also mitigating erosion and desertification across the Local Governments of Alkaleri, Ganjuwa, and Misau, which encompass three critical Protected Areas,” the statement said.

It said the successful implementation of this initiative has the potential to significantly bolster wildlife conservation and tourism efforts within Bauchi State, positioning it as a model for the West African region.

