The South African government has set strict bail conditions for Anabela Rungo, mother of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina and prohibited her from applying for permanent residency.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Rungo, a Mozambican national, was arrested on 15 February for alleged identity fraud and immigration law violations.

Authorities claim she remained in South Africa despite revoking her documents in September 2024 over suspicions of fraudulent acquisition.

She now faces charges under the SA Immigration and Identification Act for unlawfully staying in the country.

South African News24 reports that the state granted the pageant star’s mother’s release on a R10,000 bond and ordered that she be placed under house arrest as part of the bail conditions.

Court hearing

Initially, the court denied her bail, citing her release might undermine public peace. However, at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, South African Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz granted her bail with strict conditions.

The magistrate ruled that Ms Rungo may only leave her home for legal consultations and court appearances. She is also prohibited from applying for residency permits or visiting the Mozambican or Nigerian embassies, personally or through a representative.

“Rungo will be under house arrest and may only leave her home to consult with her lawyers. She is forbidden from applying for residency permits or having anyone do so on her behalf, and immigration officers may conduct unannounced visits to verify compliance,” Magistrate Guendouz ruled.

News24 reports that upon hearing the court’s decision, Ms Rungo broke down in tears with her family present during the proceedings. Despite the prosecutor’s argument that she posed a flight risk, the magistrate noted that Ms Rungo’s immigration status would remain the same whether she was detained.

Before the ruling, the prosecution asked for Magistrate Guendouz to be removed from the case, arguing she was biased and knew about the matter before Ms Rungo’s arrest. The defence objected, saying there was no valid reason for her to step down.

Ms Guendouz gave the prosecution time to check if another magistrate could take over, but the senior magistrate’s office first needed a decision on her recusal. She later rejected the request, stating there was no basis for her removal.

“This court could easily step aside. But what’s embarrassing for the State (the prosecution) is that everyone discussed this case in September. It was widely known and still ongoing—that’s not enough reason,” the magistrate said.

Background

Ms Rungo’s arrest has sparked debate in South Africa, mainly because her daughter, Ms Adetshina, was disqualified from the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant. Born in Soweto to a Nigerian father, she was labelled ineligible over citizenship concerns. Facing heavy criticism online, the law student withdrew from the competition.

After stepping down, Ms Adetshina was invited to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, where she won the title. She later represented Nigeria at Miss Universe 2024, finishing as first runner-up and earning the Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title.

Her mother’s (Ms Rungo) case raised concerns about the custody of Ms Adetshina’s underage child, who was in Rungo’s care at the time of her arrest. Authorities have involved the Department of Social Development and the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Child Protection Unit to ensure the child’s welfare.

The development came after Home Affairs confirmed that the Hawks are investigating Rungo for allegedly using fraud to stay in South Africa after revoking her documents. As the legal battle unfolds, Ms Rungo maintains her innocence, insisting she is denied a fair hearing.

She is scheduled to return to court on 8 May.

