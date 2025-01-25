Reports on the increase in tariff have continued to make headlines.
“Telecoms: Reverse 50% tariff hike or face nationwide protests- NANS wants FC,” The Liberty Newspaper reported on its cover page today.
However, Punch reported that “Telecoms subscribers issue ultimatum for reversal, oppose NLC threat.”
Also, the looting of recovered assets by staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took the front pages of Nigerian Newspapers.
Many reported that the anti-graft agency came under scrutiny after the theft of exhibits by its operatives.
The Punch, under the headline “EFCC battles internal scandals as operatives loot recovered assets,” reported that some agency officials had been dismissed and others were being investigated.
The items stolen include cash, gold bars and other valuables.
The paper also reported that the “Revelations, product of internal cleansing, ongoing audits, says EFCC.”
Meanwhile, a major headline on The Hope read, “Mercy Chinwo: EFCC withdraws arrest warrant against artiste’s ex-manager.”
The Guardian reported that “Police Raise Alarm of Planned Terrorist Attacks In Kano.”
The Times Newspaper reported that Tinubu commends Finland for role in Simon Ekpa’s case.
This Day also reported, “Nigeria Ramps Up Military Armaments Production Capacity.”
Other major headlines are; “Terrorism: Troops close in on Turji,” The Matrix reported.
“Obasanjo, Buhari make brilliant defence for Nigeria in Paris,” according to Leadership Newspaper.
An Independents Newspaper headline read, “Terror Exposed: Inside South East Nigeria’s Unending Cycle Of Kidnap, Revenge, Ruin.”
“Why AfCFTA’s impact on Nigeria’s trade integration, economic growth remains lean,” The Guardian reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
