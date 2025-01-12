To usher Ivorians into the new year, President Alassane Ouattara announced that French troops in Côte d’Ivoire will hand over the 43rd Marine Infantry Battalion (BIMA), a French army base located in Port-Bouet, Abidjan, to the Ivorian military starting in January 2025.

“We can be proud of our army, whose modernisation is now effective. It is within this context that we have decided on the concerted and organised withdrawal of French forces,” Mr Ouattara said in his speech.

With that speech, Côte d’Ivoire, to the surprise of some, became the sixth country in Africa to ask France to withdraw its troops from the country. It was surprising as Mr Ouattara was viewed by many as a darling of France.

Côte d’Ivoire joined Senegal and Chad who recently asked French troops to exit their territories.

The coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Niger heralded a wave of strong anti-French sentiments across the continent. These sentiments saw protests across borders, especially by urban youth who spoke passionately against French influence in their countries – most of these were tied to colonial pasts and the fight against terrorism.

Although all the countries affected had become independent after decades of French colonisation, they maintained strong economic and military ties with France. One of these was the presence of French military bases in each of them.

That military relationship has now been largely severed.

Many analysts argue that the decision of Senegal, Chad, and Côte d’Ivoire to end military relations with France, although under very different circumstances, is political, especially with the growing sentiments across borders. They argue that pandering to populism could give some sense of legitimacy to governments, especially in the case of Côte d’Ivoire, whose election is in nine months.

Having seen the outcome of anti-French sentiments in other countries, incumbent governments loathe losing their political powers and are doing what they can to keep them.

Exit of French troops from Senegal, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire

Although President Emmanuel Macron’s administration made attempts to be different from previous French governments in terms of its relations with Africa and its former colonies, anti-French sentiments continued to rise.

It peaked following the military takeovers between 2019 and 2023. It has since remained consistent and exploited by many for different purposes.

These sentiments are, however, viewed as a new desire by African countries to take charge of their future and sovereignty.

Having seen the rise in these sentiments after the coups, Mr Macron deployed former minister Jean-Marie Bockel to ask these countries whether they wanted French troops to stay or leave. Decisions were made, and it became clear that the troop numbers would, at the very least, be reduced.

While Chad and Senegal have decided they would like all French troops to leave, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire would have small numbers remaining for training and cooperation work. Djibouti has an entirely different arrangement where France continues to maintain a large military base.

Mutual but not so mutual

Although officials from the affected countries say the French military’s exit is with ‘no hard feelings’, comments from President Emmanuel Macron and reactions from Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire have raised questions about the mutual understanding.

Speaking at an ambassadors’ conference, President Macron called the leaders of the affected countries ungrateful for failing to say thank you.

“We were right [to deploy]. I think someone forgot to say thank you. It is ok, it will come with time,” BBC quoted Mr Macron as saying on Monday.

“But I say this for all the African heads of state who have not had the courage in the face of public opinion to hold that view. None of them would be a sovereign country today if the French army hadn’t deployed in the region.”

The French president was alluding to some of the positive roles the French forces played in the countries.

In 2013, Mali invited the French into its territory to help fight an insurgency. This mission was later expanded to Burkina Faso and Niger. However, the coup in these countries saw the end of this partnership and the expulsion of the French troops.

Angered by Mr Macron’s comments, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and Chadian foreign minister Abderaman Koulamallah said Mr Macron’s comments had revealed his contempt for Africa.

“Chad expresses its deep concern following the remarks made recently by [the French president], which reflect a contemptuous attitude towards Africa and Africans,” BBC quoted Mr Koulamallah as saying in a statement on national TV.

“French leaders must learn to respect the African people and recognise the value of their sacrifices,” he added.

Mr Sonko added that France had in the past contributed to “destabilising certain African countries such as Libya” which had “disastrous consequences” for the region’s security.

“France has neither the capacity nor the legitimacy to ensure Africa’s security and sovereignty,” he said in a statement.

Experts Speak

“The recent withdrawal of French troops from Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, and Senegal marks an important change in France-Sahel and France-West Africa relations,” said Beatriz de Leon Cobo, an independent researcher specialised in security and political dynamics in Sahel and West Africa, told PREMIUM TIMES.

She noted that it signals the end of France’s dominant role in regional security in these regions and highlights a regional movement towards the diversification of international partnerships and the assertion of greater national sovereignty.

The previous expulsion of French troops from the region saw countries invite and embrace alternative partners like Russia and China. It is, however, unclear if Senegal, Chad, and Côte d’Ivoire will follow suit.

Paul Melly, a consulting fellow at Chatham House, said China is staying out of political controversies in West Africa and focusing mainly on economic cooperation, unlike its ally and friend Russia which is actively supporting the anti-French stance of the Sahel military regimes.

Ms Leon Cobo argued that Russia’s and China’s roles in the region deserve more attention.

“The countries of West Africa and the Sahel are increasingly exploring relationships with multiple world powers, including Russia and China, which offer attractive alternatives to traditional European partners,” she noted.

She said partners such as China and Russia often present themselves as ‘respectful of national sovereignty’ which appeals to countries wishing to assert their independence without outside interference in their internal affairs. Unlike some European partners that insist on political conditions or human rights requirements, China and Russia do not attach such conditions to their commitments.

Nevertheless, they generally have clear economic interests, including a strong stake in strategic sectors such as mining.

What France is doing

According to diplomatic sources in Paris, two years ago, France started reconfiguring its defence partnerships in Africa, to reduce its military presence in the region.

“The discussions involved every partner and authorities. Chad, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Gabon, everyone was included. It was the mission given to Jean-Marie Bockel, and it has been carried out with constant respect for the sovereignty of our partners and listening to their wishes,” one French diplomat said on the condition of anonymity.

“This process should pave the way for new forms of cooperation on security and defence with our African partners,” the source added.

Other French sources familiar with the developments say France is on the path of restitution with hopes that a new partnership that benefits all involved will be formed.

The sources say France does not expect an immediate turnaround but remains convinced that it is in the right direction.

Paul Melly agrees with this position and adds that “because France took the trouble to ask these countries what their preferences were, this may actually foster goodwill in their relationship with France.”

