The President of the Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), Abidemi Omonisi, has called for a significant increase in the allocation to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Mr Omonisi made this appeal on Saturday in Abuja during a seminar for health journalists on the NCS’s “Enhancing Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine Awareness and Uptake in Nigeria” project.

The project, a two-year awareness initiative by NCS in collaboration with Pathfinder, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), aims to address gaps in the uptake of the HPV vaccine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government has allocated N1.3 billion to the CHF over the past four years, with N200 million earmarked for the fund in the 2024 budget.

However, in the 2025 proposed budget, of the N2.39 trillion allocated to the health sector, only N150 million is designated as counterpart funding for CHF, and N50 million for Childhood Cancer Health Funds.

According to Omonisi, the N150 million allocated for treating indigent cancer patients with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers is insufficient to meet the growing demand, as cancer cases continue to rise in the country.

He advocated for an upward review of the allocation to one billion naira, given the high cost of cancer treatment.

“The CHF is a commendable initiative by the Federal Ministry of Health, which provides counterpart funding to support cancer patients.

“The treatment cost for a cancer patient can average N20 million, and N150 million will not cover the needs of patients with breast, cervical, and prostate cancers,” he said.

“I urge the National Assembly to review the budget and increase the allocation to CHF.”

Mr Omonisi also highlighted the financial burden of cancer treatment on patients, stating that even wealthy individuals diagnosed with the disease could be left financially devastated.

According to him, the NCS is launching the Cancer Intervention Fund, aimed at mobilising the private sector and philanthropists to support cancer treatment and the society’s activities.

Uzoma Ugochukwu, a Public Health Specialist and consultant for the HPV vaccine uptake project, emphasised the importance of raising awareness about HPV and the vaccine to increase acceptance.

Mr Ugochukwu added that the project was designed to support the government’s efforts to ensure that girls aged 9 to 14 received the vaccine, which would help prevent cervical cancer.

“This project is crucial for us at NCS, and we believe that engaging the media is essential to addressing misconceptions and myths surrounding the vaccine,” he said.

“We are committed to ensuring that no girl is left behind in the fight against cervical cancer, which is a leading cause of cancer globally, especially in developing countries like Nigeria.”

(NAN)

