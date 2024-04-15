Nigeria’s electricity grid on Monday collapsed yet again, throwing several cities into darkness.

The grid collapsed around 2:42 a.m. on Monday, with generation dropping to 64.70 megawatts.

Confirming the collapse, the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (Jos DisCo), in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Friday Elijah, said the loss of power supply from the national grid occurred in the early hours of Monday.

“The current outage being experienced within our franchise States is a result of loss of power supply from the national grid. The loss of power supply from the national grid occurred in the early hours at about 0242 hours today, Monday, 15 April 2024, hence the loss of power supply on all our feeders,” the statement said.

“We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored to normalcy. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to serve you better.”

The latest collapse occurred less than a month after the national grid system collapsed in March.

In recent years, the power sector has experienced many challenges related to electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and significant power sector planning shortfalls.

In November 2013, the federal government privatised all generation and 11 distribution companies, with the FG retaining the ownership of the transmission company. This was to improve efficiency in the sector.

However, since privatisation, the grid has collapsed more than 140 times.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, told PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning that the public would soon be updated about the development.

