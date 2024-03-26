A Chinese man has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Buhari, in Kano State.

Geng Quandong, 47, was charged by the state government with culpable homicide over the death of Ms Buhari.

Mr Quandong killed Ms Buhari, 23, at Janbalu quarters in September 2022 for allegedly refusing to marry him after allegedly exploiting him.

The Kano State High Court sentenced Mr Quarong to death by hanging after convicting him for the killing.

Delivering judgment, Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“The defendant’s testimony is inconsistent. I hereby find him guilty,” the judge said.

However, the judge opened a window for a reprieve for the condemned man, saying: “I hereby recommend mercy by the Kano State Governor on behalf of the convict.”

The Attorney-General of Kano State, Haruna Dederi, who is also the prosecution counsel, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on 16 September 2022, at Janbulo Quarters Kano.

He said on that date at about 9 p.m., the convict stabbed the deceased with a knife in her house situated at Janbulo Quarters Kano for undisclosed reasons.

“The victim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where she was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge after which the prosecution presented six witnesses and four exhibits.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provision of section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Muhummad Dan’azumi, presented the defendant to defend himself, and one other witness and tendered five exhibits.

Mr Dan’azumi urged the court to recommend the defendant for the prerogative of mercy under section 313 of ACJL.

In his testimony, the convict said:” I didn’t kill Ummulkhulsum intentionally but I stabbed her in self-defence after she grabbed my testes.”

He pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in its judgement.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the judgment, the victim’s mother, Fatima Zubairu, expressed satisfaction with the judge’s decision.

