Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed a major shake-up to Nigeria’s squad ahead of next month’s international friendlies against Poland and Portugal, with several key players, including star forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, set to miss the matches.

The development comes after Nigeria successfully defended the Unity Cup title in London, where the Super Eagles put on an impressive display to defeat Jamaica 3-0 in the final, continuing the positive momentum under Chelle.

However, despite the optimism generated by the Unity Cup triumph, the Franco-Malian tactician will head into the next phase of Nigeria’s June international programme without some of his biggest stars and several players who featured prominently during the tournament.

Speaking after the victory over Jamaica, Chelle disclosed that multiple members of the squad would be unavailable for the upcoming fixtures, forcing him to rethink his plans ahead of two challenging tests against European opposition.

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Osimhen prioritises Club future as transfer speculation intensifies

The most notable absentee is Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria’s leading striker was initially included in the squad for the European tour but has now been granted permission to focus on personal matters, which are believed to be linked to the uncertainty surrounding his club future.

The 27-year-old remains one of the most sought-after forwards in world football following another prolific campaign and is currently at the centre of ongoing transfer discussions involving Turkish champions Galatasaray.

With negotiations over his next move gathering momentum, Osimhen has opted to remain behind and focus fully on resolving his future, rather than split his attention between club and international commitments.

His absence represents a significant blow for Chelle, who has relied heavily on the striker’s goals and leadership since taking charge of the national team.

Atletico Madrid request Lookman’s withdrawal

Ademola Lookman will also miss the friendlies after being excused from international duty following a physically demanding season in European football.

The winger enjoyed another intense campaign at club level, prompting Atletico Madrid to request that he be allowed additional time to recover and manage his workload ahead of the new season.

Lookman has become one of Nigeria’s most influential attacking players in recent years, and his absence further reduces Chelle’s options in the final third.

Chukwueze granted leave following family bereavement

The absence of Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze has compounded Nigeria’s attacking concerns.

The experienced forward has been excused from the squad following the recent burial of his mother in Nigeria.

Given the personal circumstances surrounding the bereavement, the coaching crew agreed to allow the winger time away from football as he continues to mourn with his family.

Visa Complications rule out Yusuf and Tijani

The Super Eagles have also been forced to deal with administrative setbacks after midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Samson Tijani were unable to obtain the required visas to travel to mainland Europe.

While both players were eligible to participate in the Unity Cup in London, additional travel documentation was needed for entry into the Schengen zone, where Nigeria’s upcoming fixtures will take place.

As a result, neither player will be available for the matches against Poland and Portugal.

The situation is particularly frustrating for Yusuf, who was among Nigeria’s standout performers during the Unity Cup campaign.

The New England Revolution midfielder produced a sensational display in the final against Jamaica, scoring twice as the Super Eagles cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory.

His performances had positioned him as a key figure in Chelle’s plans moving forward.

Tijani, the former Golden Eaglets captain, also misses an opportunity to continue rebuilding his international career after recently returning to the Super Eagles setup.

Femi Azeez earns opportunity after Unity Cup heroics

In response to the growing list of absentees, Chelle has moved quickly to reinforce his squad by handing a call-up to Millwall forward Femi Azeez.

The attacker was one of the revelations of the Unity Cup, announcing himself on the international stage with a match-winning performance in Nigeria’s semi-final victory over Zimbabwe.

Azeez scored both goals in the 2-0 triumph and impressed with his pace, movement and direct attacking play.

His performances earned widespread praise and have now been rewarded with another opportunity to stake his claim for a regular place in the national team.

New look Super Eagles face tough European tests

With Osimhen, Lookman, Chukwueze, Yusuf and Tijani all unavailable, Chelle is expected to place greater responsibility on experienced players such as Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu and Akor Adams.

The trio are likely to play central roles as Nigeria seek to maintain the momentum generated by their successful Unity Cup campaign.

The Super Eagles will first face Poland on 3 June, at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, before travelling to Portugal for a second friendly on 10 June, at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria.

Although the squad has been weakened by a combination of transfer-related issues, club requests, personal circumstances and visa complications, the fixtures present another important opportunity for Chelle to assess his evolving team ahead of future competitive assignments.

Having already delivered silverware through the Unity Cup triumph, the Super Eagles manager will now be hoping his reshaped squad can continue building confidence and cohesion against two of Europe’s established football nations.