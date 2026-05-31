Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie stands on the brink of another landmark achievement in her rapidly growing career as Brighton & Hove Albion prepare to face Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

For the Nigerian international, the occasion represents more than just a cup final. It is an opportunity to crown a remarkable debut season in English football with silverware and further cement her reputation as one of the finest goalkeepers in the women’s game.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m., with Brighton aiming to upset the odds against the reigning Women’s Super League champions and secure the first major trophy in the club’s history.

Nnadozie’s impact transforms Brighton’s season

When Brighton secured the signing of Nnadozie from French side Paris FC last summer, expectations were high. But few, however, could have predicted just how influential the 25-year-old would become in her first season in England.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The Super Falcons star has emerged as one of the standout goalkeepers in the Women’s Super League, playing a crucial role in Brighton’s resurgence under head coach Dario Vidosic.

Nnadozie’s consistency throughout the campaign earned widespread recognition. The Nigerian shot-stopper recorded six clean sheets in 19 league appearances and posted an impressive average rating of 6.87, underlining her importance to Brighton’s progress.

Heroics inspire Brighton’s Cup run

Nnadozie heads into the final with confidence high following a string of impressive displays during Brighton’s journey to Wembley.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper was instrumental in the club’s dramatic semi-final comeback victory over Liverpool, delivering another assured performance as Brighton booked their place in the final.

She also played a key role earlier in the season when Brighton defeated Manchester City in a Women’s Super League encounter, a result that has strengthened the squad’s belief that another upset is possible on the biggest stage.

Among her standout moments this season was a stunning fingertip save against Liverpool in November.

The spectacular intervention earned her the Women’s Super League Save of the Month award and later secured a nomination for Save of the Season, further highlighting her exceptional campaign.

Africa’s number one targets another Milestone

Nnadozie’s achievements over the last few years have established her as the benchmark for goalkeeping excellence on the continent.

The Nigerian has been crowned Africa’s Best Female Goalkeeper for three consecutive years, a reflection of her consistency for both club and country.

Her performances for the Super Falcons have made her one of the first names on the national team sheet, while her success in Europe has continued to elevate her status globally.

Now, Wembley presents another opportunity to add a significant chapter to an already impressive career.

The goalkeeper is embracing the magnitude of the occasion and has spoken of her excitement ahead of the biggest match of Brighton’s season.

“I can’t wait to play at Wembley. So excited! I can’t wait, bring it on. It’s super amazing,” Nnadozie said during the pre-match press conference.

“This team has been through a lot this season. We’ve worked hard, we deserve it.”

The Nigerian also paid tribute to Brighton’s supporters, whose backing has been a major source of motivation throughout the campaign.

“Big thank you to our fans, because they have been with us from day one,” she added.

READ ALSO: Super Eagles retain Unity Cup with big win over Jamaica

“Even when we travel far away to play, they are there before us. As soon as we step off the bus, they are screaming.

“So, I would say: thank you, keep supporting, keep praying for us. And hopefully we will make you proud on Sunday.”

History beckons at Wembley

For Brighton, victory over Manchester City would deliver the first major trophy in the club’s history.

For Nnadozie, it would provide the perfect ending to an unforgettable debut season in England.

Having already established herself as one of the Women’s Super League’s elite goalkeepers, lifted Brighton into contention among England’s top clubs and earned individual recognition for her performances, the Super Falcons star now has the chance to cap it all with silverware under the famous Wembley arch.

Should Brighton triumph, it would not only be a historic moment for the club but also another proud milestone for Nigerian football, with Nnadozie once again proving why she remains one of the country’s most influential sporting ambassadors on the global stage.