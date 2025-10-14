The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four suspects involved in a “one-chance” robbery and attempted kidnapping at Dape Village in Abuja.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said that a victim of the alleged criminal act made a distress call to the Life Camp Police Station last Wednesday.

She said the police immediately swung into action by investigating the matter, deploying digital and tactical intelligence which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Read the full Police Statement below

PRESS RELEASE

FCT POLICE ARREST FOUR (4) SUSPECTS FOR ONE-CHANCE ROBBERY AND ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four (4) suspects involved in a one-chance robbery and attempted kidnapping, successfully rescuing two victims in the process.

On 8th October 2025, at about 10:09 p.m., the Command received a report at Life Camp Police Station that a victim had called in distress, alleging that she had been abducted by suspected criminals who demanded a ransom of ₦1,000,000 for her release.

Upon receipt of the report, police operatives from Life Camp Division immediately swung into action. Through the deployment of digital and tactical intelligence, on 9th October 2025, at about 4:30 a.m., the suspects were arrested at Dape Village after a near-deadly confrontation with the police.

Two victims were rescued during the operation. However, one of them, who sustained multiple stab wounds inflicted by the suspects, was promptly rushed to Gwarinpa General Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The arrested suspects are:

1.Solomon Tanko ‘m’

2.Samuel Audu ‘m’

3.Chigozie Joseph ‘m’

4.Emmanuel Chidiebere ‘m’

Further investigation revealed that the suspects have been involved in a series of one-chance robberies around the Bannex and Kado areas, using a vehicle with tinted windows to deceive unsuspecting passengers. They revealed that they had picked and robbed six (6) victims, both men and women, before their arrest.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include:

15 international passports, two sharp daggers, two cutlasses, bloodstained documents, four mobile phones, two hammers, and three biros.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, commended the swift response of the Life Camp Divisional Police Officers and urged residents to always trust the police and report incidents promptly for quick intervention. He also advised members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines:

08032003913, 08028940883, and CRU FCT: 08107314192.

SP Josephine Adeh, ANIPR

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Command,

Abuja.

12/10/2025