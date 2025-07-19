Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State went home disappointed after President Bola Tinubu visited the state without visiting the Government House and taking a lunch prepared for him.

The president also did not pay a courtesy call on either of the two men tussling for the stool of the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero.

Mr Tinubu was in Kano on Friday for a condolence visit to the family of late businessman, Aminu Dantata, who died in the United Arab Emirates, on 28 June.

The president would normally visit the Government House and the emir’s palace on a visit to a northern state, but was only at the residence of the deceased’s, Mr Dantata.

Insiders said the governor, who ahead of the scheduled visit urged Kano residents to demonstrate hospitality and give the president a rousing welcome, was disappointed after the presidency announced its itinerary for the visit.

Mr Tinubu was received at the Aminu International Airport by the governor to a rousing welcome by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) waving his posters and dancing and singing to the popular “Omo ologo” song.

Governor Yusuf reportedly got to know about the president’s itinerary at the deceased’s residence, and expressed his disappointment to the president’s protocol.

Insiders at the Government House said the food prepared for the president was later taken by officials and gardeners in the Government House after they learnt that president had departed to Abuja.

The president reportedly avoided the emirs so as not to be seen to have taken side in the Kano emirship crisis.

The emirship crisis erupted in May 2024 after Governor Yusuf dethroned Mr Ado Bayero and four other first class emirs in the state and reinstated Mr Sanusi as the sole Emir of Kano.

Mr Ado Bayero, who was sacked by the state government, and Mr Sanusi have been holding courts in two different palaces since May 2024.

While Mr Ado-Bayero is allegedly being backed by officials of the APC in the state, his rival, Mr Sanusi is being supported by the NNPP-led state government.

