The Qatari Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it has summoned the Iranian ambassador in Doha to reiterate its condemnation of Iran’s targeting of a military base in the Gulf country.
On Monday evening, Iran carried out a retaliatory missile attack on the US military’s al-Udeid base in Qatar, which came days after the US struck three key nuclear sites in Iran in support of Israel.
Qatar told the ambassador that this violation is inconsistent with the principle of good neighbourliness and the close relations between Qatar and Iran, as Qatar has always been an advocate of dialogue with Iran and has made strenuous diplomatic efforts in this regard, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.
Earlier, Doha said it sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council, informing the members and UN chief António Guterres of the extremely dangerous escalation, which poses a direct threat to regional peace and security.
Qatar also urged the Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities and take urgent measures to impose an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire throughout the Middle East to prevent the region from sliding into further dangerous escalation.
The al-Udeid base, which normally hosts around 10,000 soldiers and civilian personnel according to reports, had been previously evacuated.
ALSO READ: UPDATED: Iran retaliates against US, launches missiles at American base in Qatar
Qatar re-opened its airspace after closing it shortly before the attacks.
Bahrain and Kuwait also closed their airspace as a precautionary measure, but reopened it a short time later.
All three countries host US military facilities.
(dpa/NAN)
