The price of European natural gas dropped significantly amid signs of easing tensions in the Middle East, after a ceasefire apparently came into effect in the war between Israel and Iran.
The benchmark TTF futures contract for European natural gas for delivery in one month plummeted by more than 12 per cent in the first minutes of trading.
The futures contract was trading at 35.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) (41.06 dollars) on Tuesday morning, after being around 41 euros the previous day.
With this downturn, the gas price returned to roughly the level seen at the start of the war between Israel and Iran on 13 June.
In recent trading days, the price was driven up mainly by concerns of an escalation of the war, including a possible blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, an important transport route.
Although the majority of the gas passing through the Strait of Hormuz is delivered to Asia, shortages and higher prices in the Asian market would also impact gas trading in Europe, as both regions compete for a limited share of the global supply of liquefied natural gas.
ALSO READ: Israel-Iran war: Trump provides ceasefire details, as Israel, Iran react
In light of the growing hope for de-escalation in the Middle East, market observers believe that traders will once again focus on replenishing European gas reserves with the help of increasing deliveries from the United States.
(dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999