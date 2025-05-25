In an unexpected unfolding of events in the ongoing fraud trial involving Nigerian music star Peter Okoye of P-Square and their former manager, Jude Okoye, Clement Onwuenwunor, the defence counsel on Friday alleged that Peter consciously misled the EFCC with false allegations and claims.

Jude was arraigned by the EFCC alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, on a four-count charge.

One count alleged that Jude and his Northside Music Limited dishonestly converted $ 7767,544.15 to his use.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Appearing before a trial judge, Alexander Owoeye, at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Mr Okoye, known as Mr P, accused his older brother of secretly incorporating a company, Northside Music Limited, to collect and control P-Square’s royalties without the knowledge or consent of its members.

Court proceeding

On Friday, the trial took an entirely unexpected turn during a cross-examination. Defence lawyer Onwuenwunor authoritatively told the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi that Peter’s testimony was riddled with inconsistencies and outright fabrications intended to mislead the EFCC and tarnish the reputation of the defendant, Jude Okoye.

During a heated cross-examination, the defence discredited Peter’s earlier statement to the EFCC in which he described himself as a graduate of the University of Abuja.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Contrary to that claim, Mr Onwuenwunor revealed that Peter had dropped out of the institution.

When confronted with the disparity between his oral claims and written EFCC testimony, Peter attempted to refute his earlier statement, claiming that he had only said he “attended” the university.

However, the defence tendered the EFCC’s documentation by Peter, in which he described himself as a “graduate,” thus prompting him to admit in open court that he had not completed his studies.

Mr Onwuenwunor further presented documentary evidence proving that Peter and his twin brother, Paul, were aware of and had signatory access to Northside Entertainment Limited accounts.

Jude Okoye was the sole signatory, contradicting Peter’s earlier claim that he had no access to financial dealings.

The defence produced a bank mandate clearly stating that Jude was a Category A signatory, while Peter and Paul were Category B signatories.

Bank statements

Furthermore, the defence counsel also submitted bank statements showing that Peter withdrew large sums in naira and dollars from the company’s account.

Peter had previously testified that he was unaware of the contract with Mad Solutions and had only received $25,000 and $20,000 in royalty payments, alleging that Jude had siphoned the larger share.

Mr Onwuenwunor challenged Peter over his claim regarding royalty payments from Mad Solutions, the company handling the P-Square music catalogue.

The defence presented documents to the court confirming that the agreement with Mad Solutions was signed by all three parties—Jude, Peter, and Paul—and that each had equal entitlement to royalty payments, thereby countering Peter’s narratives.

The documents counter Peter’s claims. According to the defence, he revealed that Peter received $4,330.47 and $5,837.35 as his first and second payments, respectively, figures lower than what he claimed under oath ($25,000 and $20,000)

He said, “Peter’s testimony before the EFCC is riddled with lies and misrepresentations. He has made multiple assertions that have now been proven false under cross-examination. This is not just a matter of forgetfulness. This is an intentional effort to mislead investigators and this honourable court.”

The presiding judge, Justice Oshodi, admitted several bank documents and EFCC statements into evidence. He advised the defence to endeavour to have all documents made available to the prosecution ahead of further proceedings.

“If you intend to use a document, make it available to them to make the trial faster,” the judge advised, ensuring a fair and efficient legal process.

The trial has been adjourned to 10 October and 17 2025 for continuation, leaving the audience anticipating the subsequent developments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

