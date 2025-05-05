Different news headlines dominated Nigeria newspapers today, with Vanguard reporting, “Inflation erodes banks’ profits, jerks up costs.”
The Independent also reported,”Passengers’ Refund Trapped, Staff Agitate Over Unpaid Salaries.”
According to First News, “Tinubu to Meet GenCos Over Looming Power Crisis, N4m Debt.”
Daily Trust headline read, “Poverty rising in rural Nigeria – World Bank.”
“GDP Per Capita Dispute: Presidency, AfDB’s Adesina Trade Tackles,” The Matrix wrote.
The Point reported, “Govs’ refusal to sign death warrants causing more crimes – Investigation.”
“APC, Osun Govt disagree over alleged defection plan,” according to Daily Monitor.
Guardian reported, “$37b InfraCorp in limbo five years after N1 trillion investment.”
“Electricity: FG must address this crisis, Nigerians tell Tinubu,” This Nigeria wrote.
Liberty newspaper also reported, “Kaduna free of ethno-religious violence for 2 years” – Gov. Uba Sani.”
“NDLEA intercepts 942 Zamfara-bound explosives,” Blueprint reported.
“Fed Govt allays fear over threat to Budget 2025 implementation,” according to The Nation.
New Nigerian headline read, “APC vows to resist witch-hunt against suspended Zamfara lawmakers.”
“Lawyers Lament Delays In Judicial Trials,” Leadership wrote.
“Rivers emergency rule: NAssembly counters PDP govs’ suit, demands Nibn,” according to Punch.
“Atiku’s camp hits back at Okowa,” the Sun reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
