President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to pay ransom to kidnappers of scores of students and other people in parts of Nigeria, an official has said.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris, who stated this in Abuja while addressing journalists on Wednesday, said the president also directed security agencies to ensure the release of all kidnapped victims without the payment of ransom.

“Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by government to any of these criminal elements. I think it’s important that this be put out there,” the minister said.

The minister’s comments follow the mass kidnappings that have occurred in some states in Nigeria.

In Kaduna, north-west Nigeria, over 200 students were kidnapped last week by yet-to-be-identified bandits. The Kaduna kidnap occurred a few days after about 400 people were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Details later…

