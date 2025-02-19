The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kaduna State University (KASU) has begun an indefinite strike.
The union announced this in a statement signed by its chairman, Peter Adamu, and Secretary, Peter Waziri, on Tuesday in Kaduna.
According to the statement as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the action followed the approval of the union’s National Executive Council.
“ The Academic Staff Union of Universities, KASU branch wishes to notify the public that its National Executive Council has approved the request of the congress of the branch to proceed on a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike with effect from today, Feb.18, 2025.
“Congress unanimously and vehemently rejected the promises from the government of Kaduna State for lack of substance, specific details, and actionable timelines on the payment of the outstanding entitlements to members,” the statement said.
The union identified one of the issues in the dispute as non-payment of its members’ withheld salaries, which included 60 per cent in September 2017 and May to September 2022.
Other issues, it said, were non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances from 2016 till date, promotion arrears, and Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme supervision allowances.
ASUU also complained about the Group Life Assurance and other entitlements of its deceased members, non-remittance of pension from 2009 to 2019, and implementation of 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage awards.
Another grey area, according to the union, is the alleged denial of the university’s autonomy.
