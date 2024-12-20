The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze across the country from Friday to Sunday.

In its weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja, NiMet predicted moderate dust haze in the northern region on Friday, with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

“Localised visibility of less than 1,000 meters is also expected throughout the forecast period.

“The North-central states are anticipated to experience slight dust haze, while the South will see moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km throughout the period.”

On Saturday, NiMet expects thick dust haze in the northern region, with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km and localised visibility of less than 1,000m.

“The southern region will experience slight dust haze throughout the forecast period.

“For Sunday, moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km is forecasted for the northern and North-central regions.

“In the southern parts of the country, slight dust haze is expected to persist throughout the day.”

NiMet has advised the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles may be suspended in the air.

People with respiratory issues, such as asthma, are particularly urged to be cautious.

“Residents are encouraged to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet.”

Additionally, NiMet has urged airline operators to consult airport-specific weather reports for effective planning of their operations.

“The public is also advised to follow safety advisories issued by relevant authorities and visit the NiMet website at www.nimet.gov.ng for more information.”

(NAN)

