The Ebonyi State Government has approved over N5 billion to construct 126 housing units for its workers.
The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jude Okpor, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abakaliki at a news conference after the state executive council meeting.
“The council approved N40 million as a unit cost for each of the 126 approved housing units.
“This is expected to gulp N5,000,000,040. At the meeting, the council resolved to execute this project through direct labour,” Mr Okpor explained.
Regarding the state revenue generation, the commissioner said the council gave approval for the engagement of three revenue firms.
“Pursuant to the need to increase the revenue base of the state, the council took a hard look at the contents of the proposal requesting the approval of some revenue and financial consultants in the state.
“The council gave approval for the engagement of three revenue firms in this regard,” he said.
(NAN)
