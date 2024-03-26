The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has called for an increase in the number of troops deployed to the state. He made the call on Monday when he visited the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the governor, during the meeting, briefed the Chief of Defence Staff about the security situation in Zamfara State.

Mr Lawal expressed concerns over the resurgence of attacks in some parts of Zamfara State and appealed to the Chief of Defence Staff to deploy more troops and necessary weapons to the state.

He said: “Today, I am here to discuss the issue of insecurity that has been affecting Zamfara State. I was here a few months ago for the same reason.

“Recently, there have been recurring issues with bandit attacks in some areas of the state.

“Yesterday, an attack occurred in Tsafe LGA, resulting in fatalities, including a member of our Community Protection Guards (CPG). Military operational vehicles, including those of the Community Protection Guards, were set on fire by bandits.

“We are experiencing a shortage of personnel in Zamfara as some officers have been redeployed to the Northeast.

“Farmers are unable to tend to their farms, and the continuous assaults have claimed numerous lives.

“I would like to use this opportunity to urge you to mobilise and deploy troops to Zamfara. Such action is crucial for combating the threat of insecurity and reinstating peace in the state.

“The deployment of security forces will undoubtedly uplift the people’s spirit and discourage criminals from engaging in their nefarious deeds,” the governor added.

Responding, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, appreciated Governor Lawal’s efforts in fighting banditry in Zamfara State.

He said: “I want to express my appreciation for your efforts in combatting insecurity. We plan to adjust and reposition resources using the same approach as Maiduguri.

“We are convening a conference with all theatre commanders and stakeholders to address the issue of attacks, which deeply saddens us.”

