The Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, says the contributions of serving and retired officers and men as well as those who died in the course of defending the nation’s democracy and national unity would not be in vain.

He also assured that the military would continue to pray for the quick recovery of those who suffered one form of injury or the other while protecting the nation’s freedom and fighting against insurgency in the country.

Mr Musa, a general, stated this in a goodwill message on the occasion of the 2024 armed forces celebration and remembrance day.

The celebration will come up on 15 January.

“On this special occasion, let me also honour and acknowledge the immeasurable contributions of our gallant officers and men both serving and retired. Your selfless dedication to service in protecting our nation’s freedom and security has resulted in the relative peace which we enjoy today. I assure you of my unremitting support as you continue to uphold our values of respect for the rule of law, professionalism, loyalty to constituted authority, discipline, selfless service and courage.

“For those who have suffered one form of injury or the other, we appreciate you and we will continue to pray for your quick recovery. Similarly, for those who have passed on, we thank you for your great sacrifices. Always remember that all your efforts and steadfast devotion in defence of our democracy and national unity in line with our constitutional roles will never be in vain,” Mr Musa said in the message posted on the X (formerly Twitter) of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

While felicitating with the members of the armed forces, Mr Musa said the remembrance day is held annually to commemorate the unwavering commitment and heroism demonstrated by the service men and women in various military operations.

He added that “the day holds a great significance as it provides us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices, bravery and commitment of our fallen heroes in defending the territorial integrity of our country,” adding “We remember and pay our collective tribute to them for their sacrifices not just today, but every day as they gave ‘their today’ for ‘our tomorrow’.”

The CDS charged members of the armed forces to ensure their total commitment to fighting any security threat in the nation.

“Furthermore, as we reflect on the gains achieved so far, I charge you to remain resolute in defeating all forms of security threats so as to ensure enduring peace and security in every area of our dear nation.

“On my own part, I will continue to prioritise your welfare while steering the affairs of the armed forces in line with my leadership philosophy which is ‘to nurture a professional Armed Forces of Nigeria that is people-centric, capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities in a joint and collaborative environment.

“I therefore urge you to continue to remain vigilant and uncompromising in the discharge of your constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

Mr Musa also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his support for the military, assuring him of the loyalty and commitment of the military in defending the nation’s democratic values.

“Worthy of note, our profound gratitude goes to His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his numerous and timely support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria. I assure Mr President of our unalloyed loyalty and commitment in defending our nation’s democratic values whilst ensuring peace and cohesion in the country,” he said.

Mr Musa appreciated the families of the members of the armed forces, particularly their spouses, for their inestimable roles in keeping the home front whenever duty beckons.

He added, “Your untold sacrifices as a result of our prolonged absence have been impactful and productive. This is evident in the qualitative outputs of the men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in their respective areas of national assignment. While appreciating you in this regard, I implore you to sustain your efforts in ensuring that our homes remain peaceful.”

