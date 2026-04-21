IJEBU-ODE — In politics, there are those who show up to do the work, and those who show up to be seen doing something. What played out at the gate of Adeola Odutola Hall during the APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ijebu-Ode was a textbook example of the latter.

By now, the viral videos are everywhere: a convoy halted at the gate, raised voices, a suggestion of exclusion. It is a compelling visual—carefully framed, emotionally charged, and entirely misleading.

Because the real story is far less dramatic, and far more instructive.

I was there.

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I arrived before 10:00 a.m., well ahead of the scheduled 11:00 a.m. meeting. The rules were already clear and being enforced without exception: no vehicles inside the premises. Everyone—regardless of status—parked outside and walked in. Simple. Orderly. Respectful.

Then came the convoy of Gbenga Daniel.

What followed was not a denial of entry, but a refusal to comply.

Protocol officers did not bar the Senator. They did not exclude him. They offered a straightforward option: step out of the vehicle, walk in with a limited number of aides, and take your seat among other stakeholders. It was the same condition accepted without fuss by figures like Tokunbo Talabi, Senator Lekan Mustapha, and Senator Gbenga Kaka.

But compliance, it seemed, was not the objective.

The insistence was not just on entry—but on spectacle. A full convoy. A crowd. A moment.

And conveniently, cameras were already rolling.

This is where the incident shifts from misunderstanding to strategy. Because what unfolded at that gate bore all the hallmarks of political theatre: a pre-arranged audience, a predictable script, and a ready-made narrative of victimhood.

The timing alone raises questions. Why arrive more than an hour early with a large entourage for a stakeholders’ meeting? Why escalate a situation over a rule that everyone else had quietly obeyed? Why ensure that the cameras captured every second of the standoff?

The answer is as obvious as the videos now circulating online.

If you cannot control the outcome inside the room, you attempt to control the narrative outside it.

And inside that room, the outcome was decisive.

While the drama played out at the gate, stakeholders within the hall conducted their business—calmly, deliberately, and without distraction. When the issue of the 2027 Ogun East Senatorial seat arose, the response was not fragmented or contested. It was unanimous. Governor Dapo Abiodun received the collective endorsement of party leaders.

That is the story that truly matters.

Not the optics of a gate, but the substance of a consensus.

This is not even an isolated pattern. A similar episode reportedly occurred during the visit of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Ogun State—again involving early arrival, crowd pressure, and questions around protocol. When repetition becomes a pattern, it ceases to be coincidence.

It becomes method.

None of this diminishes the stature of Senator Daniel. But stature in politics is not measured by the length of a convoy or the volume of a crowd. It is measured by the ability to work within structures, build consensus, and command respect among peers.

On that count, the contrast in Ijebu-Ode was stark.

At the gate, there was noise.

Inside the hall, there was decision.

At the gate, there was performance.

Inside the hall, there was politics.

And in the end, it is not the loudest moment that defines the future—it is the quiet agreement that follows.

The next chapter of Ogun East politics was not written in front of cameras. It was written where it has always mattered most: among those willing to sit, engage, and decide.

Everything else was just a show.

*Abiodeye is the a member of Youth for Good Governance, Ogun State Branch.