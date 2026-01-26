The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has rejected claims by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the federal government “upgraded” the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in 2014.

NMA, in a statement released on Monday in response to the joint ultimatum issued by the TUC and NLC on 23 January, described the claims as false and misleading.

Signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mannir Bature, the association clarified in the statement that what occurred was not an upgrade but a “correction of a long-standing error” in the application of CONMESS.

In their joint statement, the TUC and NLC accused the Federal Ministry of Health and relevant agencies of deliberately refusing to implement the 2021 Technical Committee report on the adjustment of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), which applies to non-medical health workers.

The labour unions said the continued delay amounted to “a conscious act of injustice” and “selective justice”, arguing that while the government had “no difficulty implementing the adjustment” of CONMESS for doctors with effect from January 2014, it had failed to act on CONHESS.

On this basis, the TUC and NLC issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government, warning of nationwide industrial action if the report is not implemented.

The ultimatum comes amid an ongoing strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), which has disrupted services in public hospitals across the country.

CONMESS upgrade

Responding to the labour unions’ claims, the NMA said there was no upgrade of CONMESS in 2014, insisting that what took place was merely a correction of an anomaly in the application of the salary structure.

“The NMA wishes to unequivocally clarify that there was no upgrade of CONMESS whatsoever as falsely claimed,” the association said.

According to the NMA, the action taken in 2014 addressed a long-standing error and distortion in the application of CONMESS, despite clear approvals and established public service guidelines.

“This corrective action merely restored CONMESS to its rightful and previously approved position,” the statement said, adding that “by every objective, technical, and administrative definition, a correction of an anomaly does not amount to an upgrade.”

The NMA said portraying the correction as preferential treatment for doctors was misleading and inaccurate, warning that such narratives “risk creating unnecessary tension within the health sector.”

The association said such claims could fuel avoidable inter-professional discord at a time when unity and collaboration are urgently needed to confront systemic challenges facing Nigeria’s health system.

“The attempt to portray this correction as preferential treatment is therefore misleading and inaccurate,” the statement said.

Concern over ultimatums

Beyond disputing the claim of an upgrade, the NMA expressed concern about what it described as the “adversarial tone” of the labour unions’ ultimatum.

It said issues related to salary structures require careful verification, technical understanding, and institutional engagement, rather than public ultimatums.

The association urged the TUC and NLC to exercise caution and restraint in their public communications, especially on sensitive salary matters.

“We urge the TUC and NLC to exercise caution, restraint, and responsibility in their public communications, so as not to misinform workers or the general public,” it said.

The NMA also called on the federal government to remain focused on the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process, which it described as the appropriate and lawful platform for resolving remuneration, welfare and industrial concerns in the health sector.

According to the association, the CBA framework provides an opportunity for holistic, inclusive and sustainable solutions, with all relevant stakeholders adequately represented.

It warned that fragmented interventions or responses driven by pressure rather than due process would not deliver lasting industrial harmony.

“What the health sector requires is comprehensive engagement, good-faith negotiations, respect for existing agreements, and adherence to clearly defined professional roles and responsibilities,” the NMA said.

Workforce rationalisation

In its statement, the NMA also emphasised the urgent need for the government to rationalise the health workforce “in a manner that prioritises efficiency, service delivery and patient outcomes.”

It called for “greater policy attention” to retaining, strengthening and incentivising frontline clinical workers, particularly doctors and nurses, who it said bear primary responsibility for direct patient care and clinical decision-making.

“NMA remains committed to constructive dialogue, transparency, and inter-professional harmony, and will continue to engage responsibly with government and labour institutions in the overall interest of healthcare workers and the Nigerian people,” it added.