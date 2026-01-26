T.Y. Baridam, a traditional ruler in Bangha Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, was injured on Sunday when gunmen opened fire at his vehicle.

He was returning from an engagement in another community in the local government area.

The gunmen ambushed Mr Baridam’s SUV and tried to stop it, but the driver sped off, Punch newspaper reported on Monday. The hoodlums then opened fire, injuring the traditional ruler in his thigh. The driver also sustained gunshot wounds.

Mr Baridam is receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Rivers.

This newspaper gathered that this is the second time Mr Baridam has survived an attack by gunmen.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement on Monday that the police are investigating the attack.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a chief superintendent of police, said the police patrol teams were swiftly deployed to the area to comb the surroundings for the hoodlums.

She assured Rivers residents that “no stone will be left unturned” in bringing the perpetrators to justice.