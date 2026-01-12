Cross River State sports authorities may have made a major breakthrough in talent discovery, as the State’s trials for the 2nd Niger Delta Games have been held in the central senatorial district.

Organised by the Liaison Committee members of the NDG in conjunction with the Cross River State Sports Commission, led by Lawrence Etta, the trials serve to select athletes who will participate in the state finals to pick those who will represent the state at the games.

The trials for the Games have continued to ignite hope and inspiration among young sporting talents in both the urban and rural communities in Cross River State.

“The competition’s talent discovery drive has recorded remarkable success, particularly within the Central Senatorial District”, remarked Mr Ettah.

He said the initiative has brought together promising young athletes from diverse local governments and villages—many of whom are experiencing organised sports exposure for the very first time.

“The ongoing talent hunt has not only uncovered raw and exceptional abilities but has also created unforgettable moments of joy and motivation for future champions.

“For several participants, the exercise marks their first opportunity to leave their immediate communities, interact with peers from other areas, and dream beyond their local environment”, Mr Ettah told NDG Media.

Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Itiako Ikpokpo (KSM), was impressed by the report and said it has captured the cardinal essence of organising the Games.

“This is primarily one of the reasons for the Games, providing opportunities for those in the hinterland to compete and put their talents to use in sports.

“We want to provide a platform for every youth in the Niger Delta region to find expression for their raw skills and perhaps become a national and international champion”, Mr Ikpokpo stated.

The initiative has drawn widespread commendation from athletes, community leaders, and sports stakeholders, who praised the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dunamis-Icon Limited and the Cross River State Government for their commitment to youth empowerment through sports.

They also described the programme as a timely and innovative platform capable of reshaping the future of sports in the region.

Members of the state liaison committee include Gladys Igut, the Secretary, Rosemary Usang, the Director of Sports, Ettah Emmanuel, the Head of Media and Publicity and David Enwa.