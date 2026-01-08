Nestle has expanded the recall of some batches of its infant nutrition products beyond Europe to countries in Africa, the Americas, and Asia due to concerns that they may be contaminated with a toxin capable of causing food poisoning.

The recall affects specific batches of infant formula brands including SMA, BEBA, NAN and Alfamino, which Nestle said may contain cereulide, a toxin known to trigger nausea and vomiting.

No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the affected products; however, Nestlé stated that the recall was undertaken as a precautionary measure.

The company confirmed that the action is global.

According to Reuters, at least 37 countries, including most European nations as well as Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa, have issued health warnings related to the potentially contaminated formulas.

Nestle stated that it was acting “out of an abundance of caution,” emphasising that the safety and well-being of infants remain its top priority.

Products sold across multiple regions

Brazil’s health ministry said the recall was initiated after the toxin was detected in products originating from the Netherlands, while Nestle Australia said the recalled batches in the country were manufactured in Switzerland.

Nestle China also confirmed it was recalling formula batches imported from Europe.

In South Africa, the National Consumer Commission said the NAN infant formula affected was produced in June 2025 and has a shelf life of about 18 months.

The commission added that the products were also exported to Namibia and Eswatini.

Austria’s health ministry described the development as the largest recall in Nestlé’s history, saying it affected more than 800 products from over 10 factories, although a Nestlé spokesperson told Reuters the company could not independently verify that figure.

Nestle said it has since tested all arachidonic acid oil and related oil mixes used in the production of the affected formulas after identifying a quality issue linked to an ingredient supplied by a third party.

The company added that it is ramping up production and activating alternative suppliers to maintain supply.

Company response

Nestle apologised to parents and caregivers for the concern caused by the recall and promised refunds for affected products.

“All other Nestlé products and batches of the same products that have not been recalled are safe to consume,” the company said in a statement quoted by the BBC.

The recall has added pressure on Nestle and its new Chief Executive Officer, Philipp Navratil, who is seeking to revive growth through a portfolio review following recent management changes, according to Reuters.

Nestle shares were down about 5.7 per cent this week.

It has advised parents and caregivers to check batch numbers on affected products using the codes printed on packaging. The company said details of affected batches are available on its country-specific websites and through national food safety authorities.

Health authorities in several countries have urged consumers not to feed babies with the recalled products and to seek refunds or replacements.

Nigeria yet to issue advisory

In Nigeria, there has been no official confirmation on whether the recalled batches were distributed in the country.

Calls and messages sent by PREMIUM TIMES to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), through its Deputy Director of Public Relations in Lagos, Christiana Obiazikwor, were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.

NAFDAC has also not issued any public advisory or warning to consumers regarding the recall.

In April 2024, NAFDAC responded to reports alleging that Nestlé added sugar and honey to some infant milk and cereal products sold in poorer countries, contrary to international health guidelines.

At the time, the agency said it exercised due regulatory diligence in the registration and monitoring of infant and young children’s foods distributed in Nigeria, in line with Codex Alimentarius international food standards and Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS).

NAFDAC noted that Nigeria actively participates in global food standards development through the Codex Alimentarius Commission, which operates under the joint Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) framework.

The agency emphasised that adequate nutrition during infancy and early childhood is critical to growth, health and development, and pledged continued oversight of infant nutrition products in the Nigerian market.