The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria has renewed its call for improved access to healthcare and the creation of policies that supports sexual and reproductive health services for adolescent girls and young women in the country.

The Foundation made the appeal in statement issued on Saturday and signed by its Nigeria’s Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade to commemorate the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

Marked globally every 11 October, the International Day of the Girl Child highlights the achievements of girls while pushing for reforms that safeguard their rights and wellbeing.

The theme of 2025 celebration is, “The girl I am, the change I lead: Girls on the frontline of crisis.”

At an event to mark the day at the Community Commercial Secondary School, Ikot Oku, Ubo, Offot, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the AHF Nigeria Country Programmes Director, Echey Ijezie, emphasised the importance of protecting girls from HIV, honoring their achievements, and expanding opportunities for them to thrive and stay healthy.

Mr Ijezie called for actions to address period poverty, promote comprehensive sexuality education, and combat gender-based violence and child marriage, which are key drivers of health inequality.

Limited opportunities

In her keynote address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Akwa Ibom, Inibehe Silas, noted that despite the challenges girls face in the state, they are still breaking barriers in all their endeavors.

Mrs Silas promised to create opportunities for girls to be heard, their leadership nurtured, and their potentials unleashed.

At the event, AHF Akwa Ibom State Cordinator, Ekemini Essien, noted that girls worldwide are disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS and face abuse with limited opportunities.

Mr Essien said urgent action is needed to empower girls with tools, knowledge, and skills.

He encouraged girls to be resilient and focused for a secure future.

The Foundation had earlier raised alarm over the persistently high rate of HIV infections among young women, revealing that approximately 4,000 girls globally contract HIV every week.

It disclosed that in 2023 alone; 1.9 million adolescent girls and young women were living with HIV worldwide.

“This compares to 1.2 million boys and young men in the same age group, highlighting a severe gender disparity in global HIV prevalence among youth.

“Education barriers are also a major concern, with 133 million girls globally out of school, cutting off essential pathways to health, independence, and long-term well-being.”

Focus on the girl child

Jessica Charles, the linkage Cordinator of AHF, emphasised the importance of girl-child empowerment beyond economics.

Ms Charles said access to information, healthcare, education, and decision-making is crucial.

She added that girls should stand tall and speak up against abuse.

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State Children’s Parliament, Rhoda Vincent, thanked AHF for empowering girls in Sexual Health Right and gender equality.

Ms Vincent reminded girls of their role as change makers and encouraged them to stay focused and dedicated, especially regarding menstrual hygiene.

The occasion included the distribution of disposable and reusable sanitary pads, toiletries, and a discussion on menstrual hygiene.

The AHF and government officials at the occasion made several key recommendations, including increased investment in healthcare and education; promotion of comprehensive sexuality education; and addressing period poverty and menstrual hygiene.

Other recommendations are combating gender-based violence and child marriage; and empowering girls with necessary tools, knowledge, and skills to excel.