The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria has raised alarm over the persistently high rate of HIV infections among young women, revealing that approximately 4,000 girls globally contract HIV every week.

This is contained in a statement by AHF Nigeria’s Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, on Wednesday in Lokoja, to mark the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

Mr Aborisade said globally, adolescent girls and young women face a disproportionate HIV burden.

“In spite of progress, the numbers remain alarming, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa” he said.

According to AHF, more than 3,300 of the 4,000 weekly infections occur in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Foundation disclosed that in 2023 alone, 1.9 million adolescent girls and young women were living with HIV worldwide.

“This compares to 1.2 million boys and young men in the same age group, highlighting a severe gender disparity in global HIV prevalence among youth.

“Education barriers are also a major concern, with 133 million girls globally out of school, cutting off essential pathways to health, independence, and long-term well-being.”

AHF urged greater investment in HIV and STI prevention, testing, and treatment, along with improved access to healthcare, especially for adolescent girls and young women.

The Foundation also called for actions to address period poverty, promote comprehensive sexuality education, and combat gender-based violence and child marriage, key drivers of health inequality.

AHF further called on all stakeholders to amplify girls’ voices, celebrate their achievements, and advocate for policies that safeguard their health, rights, and future opportunities.

“The International Day of the Girl is commemorated annually on 11 October to spotlight challenges facing girls and advocate for their empowerment and rights.

“To mark 2025 celebration, AHF Nigeria will host an educational event on 10 October at Community Commercial Secondary School, Ikot Oku, Ubo, Offort, and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State.”

According to the statement, the event aims to protect girls from HIV, honour their achievements, and reinforce the need to expand educational and health opportunities for them.

Echey Ijezie, AHF Nigeria Country Programme Director, expressed concern over challenges faced by young girls, including poor menstrual health, gender-based violence, and limited access to reproductive health services.

Mr Ijezie said the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child event will feature menstrual hygiene education, leadership talks, and a platform for girls to present innovative ideas, some of which will be awarded with gifts.

He said free sanitary pads will be distributed during the event, and participating girls will be linked to mentorship and leadership development opportunities.

“The programme will be attended by civil society partners, government representatives, and the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Women Affairs.”

AHF is the world’s largest non-profit HIV/AIDS healthcare provider, delivering medical services and advocacy to more than 2.5 million people across 50 countries, including Nigeria. (NAN)