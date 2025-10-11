Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has been honoured with the GovTech Public Service Award at a ceremony on Friday, held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governor received the award for his remarkable efforts in digitising governance and modernising service delivery in his state.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Gumel, in a statement Saturday said Mr Namadi’s leadership resulted in several achievements, including the establishment of the Jigawa State ICT and Digital Economy Agency.

This agency serves as a crucial centre for innovation and digital policy, focusing on preparing the youth for the digital economy, Mr Gumel said.

He said the governor was awarded alongside his counterparts: the Governors of Abia State, Alex Otti; Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State; Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State.

Mr Gumel stated that the governors were recognised for their contributions to public service and for enhancing the digital abilities of both civil servants and numerous young people in their respective states.

The event was organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) under the theme, “Redefining Possibilities: Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Public Service Delivery and Socio-Economic Development,” which reflects the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasising the role of technology in enhancing governance.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Namadi thanked the BPSR and the Federal Government for the honour, reaffirming his commitment to leveraging technology to transform governance in Jigawa State.