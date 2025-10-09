The House of Representatives has called on the federal government and relevant agencies to prioritise the protection, education, and empowerment of girls, especially those living in crisis-affected communities across Nigeria.

The House also asked security agencies and relevant stakeholders to implement concrete measures to protect girls from violence and exploitation during emergencies

This call followed a motion presented on Thursday by Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos) during plenary in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child, marked globally every 11 October.

The 2025 observance is themed, “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis.”

Presenting the motion, Mrs Ogbara, who also chairs the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, said the day celebrates the resilience, strength, and leadership of girls around the world, particularly those confronting challenges in conflict zones, disaster-prone areas, and other crises.

She noted that while girls often face increased risks of violence, exploitation, and discrimination during crises, conditions that disrupt their education and personal growth, many have nonetheless emerged as community leaders, advocating for their rights and inspiring others to demand change.

“This year’s theme acknowledges that girls are not merely victims of adversity, they are powerful agents of change who possess the potential to shape their future and their community,” Mrs Ogbara said.

She stressed that women and girls are vital contributors to society and must be given access to education, healthcare, and resources that enable them to develop their leadership potential.

House resolutions

Following deliberations, the House resolved to call on the Ministry of Women Affairs to establish safe spaces offering mental health support for girls to help them recover from trauma.

It further encouraged partnerships between the ministry, non-governmental organisations, and other stakeholders to design and implement mentorship and leadership training programmes for girls.

The International Day of the Girl Child

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed annually on 11 October. It was declared by the United Nations in 2011 to recognise girls’ rights and highlight the unique challenges they face worldwide.

The day seeks to promote gender equality, ensure access to quality education, and amplify the voices of girls as decision-makers and leaders in their communities.

Each year, it provides an opportunity for governments, organisations, and communities to assess progress made in advancing the rights of girls and to renew commitments towards eliminating gender-based discrimination and inequality.