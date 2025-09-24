Nigerian fashion veteran Balogun Olamilekan has called on the Federal Government (FG) to provide greater support for the fashion industry through financing, policy reforms, and other enabling measures.

The Crownlek Afrik creative director appealed in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Olamilekan argued that, despite their resilience and creativity, Nigerian designers continue to operate well below their potential compared to global counterparts.

He cautioned that despite its rapid growth and increasing international recognition, the industry risks falling behind without timely government intervention.

“The industry is growing well in Nigeria, although we are not where we should be.

“When you look at fashion industries outside Nigeria, like in Europe, you see billions of dollars being invested. That is how it’s supposed to be here,” he said.

Loan scheme

Mr Olamilekan urged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to replicate initiatives such as former President Goodluck Jonathan’s loan scheme for Nollywood, which enabled film producers to expand their work.

He noted that events like the Ojude Oba Festival and the Calabar Carnival had already demonstrated the sector’s capacity to boost the economy, injecting billions into host states.

He also recalled losing an entire consignment of imported fabrics to government seizures during the period of a ban on textile importation.

Despite the sector’s steady growth, he lamented that the absence of structured government support remains its most significant challenge.

Mr Olamilekan added, “I’ve never benefited from anything from the government since I’ve been in business. Every year, we hear announcements of funds being given to creative industries, but who are the beneficiaries? I’m still looking for them.

“Any government that can support the creative industry in Nigeria would be the best. Without the government, we have achieved this much. Now imagine we have government support—see where we will be.”

Solution

He added that if it received the proper support, Nigeria’s fashion industry could rival oil and agriculture as a significant source of foreign exchange.

He stressed that the solution lay in practical and transparent backing through loans, grants, and incentives for local textile production and training centres.

According to him, governments in other parts of the world provide such funding, and Nigeria should not be an exception.

He questioned why the country, despite its abundant creativity, had not extended similar loans to strengthen the sector.

Mr Olamilekan remained optimistic about the future of Nigerian fashion but maintained that its next breakthrough would depend on genuine government partnership.

“Encouragement is okay, but what we need now is genuine support. That is the only way to move from survival to global dominance.”