The United States President Donald Trump has claimed that pregnant women’s use of paracetamol, a common painkiller also known by the brand name Tylenol, carries a very increased risk of autism in children.

The comments were captured in a video shared on the Facebook page of an Australian media outlet, news.com.au.

In the footage, Mr Trump said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was preparing new guidance on the use of paracetamol in pregnancy.

“Acetaminophen, which is basically commonly known as Tylenol, during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. So, taking Tylenol is not good. I’ll say it, it’s not good,” he said.

He added that the FDA was “strongly recommending” that women restrict use of the drug to only medically necessary situations.

Autism, Tylenol

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behaviour.

It is usually diagnosed in early childhood and has no known cure, though therapies and interventions can improve outcomes. Symptoms may include difficulty engaging socially, repetitive behaviours, and challenges in adapting to change.

Although, there is no known single cause of autism, research point to a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, is one of the most widely used over-the-counter medicines in the world. Sold under brand names such as Tylenol, it is marketed for reducing pain, lowering fever, and relieving symptoms of colds, coughs, headaches, and allergies.

FDA’s response

In response, the FDA announced on its official website that it had initiated the process of updating warning labels on acetaminophen products to reflect evidence of possible risks.

The agency also said it had sent a letter to physicians nationwide.

The agency noted that although many studies point to an association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and neurological conditions in children, including autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a direct causal link has not been established.

The FDA highlighted several large-scale cohort studies, including the Nurses’ Health Study II and the Boston Birth Cohort, which suggest an association between prolonged paracetamol use during pregnancy and later diagnoses of autism and ADHD in children.

The agency added that the risk may be more pronounced when the drug is taken chronically throughout pregnancy.

However, it stressed that the evidence remains inconclusive, pointing out that some studies have reported contrary findings.

Experts says claim is ‘irresponsible’

Some experts have condemned the move, calling it “anti-science”, “irresponsible” saying it “devalues autistic people” and “puts women at risk”.

Speaking with The Sun UK, Hannah Kirk, senior lecturer in the Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health at Monash University, said autism is a neurodevelopmental condition with no known single cause.

Ms Kirk said research shows that genetics play a large role, with hundreds of genes being linked to autism.

“However, no study has shown that acetaminophen, the main ingredient in Tylenol, causes autism. Some studies have reported an association between acetaminophen use and autism, while others have not,” she said.

“Importantly, association does not mean causation.”

Mel Merritt, from the National Autistic Society said “this is dangerous, it’s anti-science and it’s irresponsible.

Ms Merritt said President Donald Trump is peddling the worst myths of recent decades.

“Such dangerous pseudo-science is putting pregnant women and children at risk and devaluing autistic people. Let’s be clear – painkillers do not cause autism and vaccines do not cause autism.”

Paracetamol is currently the only over-the-counter painkiller recommended by the NHS for pregnant women to treat pain and a fever.