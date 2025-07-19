The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have rescued four trafficked children and two stolen children in multiple operations in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday night, said 10 individuals, suspected to be part of child trafficking syndicates, have been arrested.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the syndicates were allegedly involved in both local and transnational child trafficking.

The spokesperson said police operatives busted the syndicates during multiple operations conducted between 30 June and 16 July 2025.

The multiple operations

Mr Ndukwe said the multiple operations began on 30 June when operatives serving at Ogui Police Division rescued an 11-month-old baby girl from a woman who attempted to steal her from the mother’s salon shop.

The spokesperson said the 36-year-old suspect, Ogbuzuru Ifebuche, had “pretentiously” gone to fix her nails at the shop.

“The mother raised an alarm after seeing the suspect leaving with the baby in a tricycle.

“The suspect was apprehended and manhandled by an angry mob before she was rescued and rearrested by the police,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said, in a separate operation on 3 July, the same operatives in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch members arrested three women including a 31-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter for allegedly running a child trafficking syndicate.

He identified the arrested suspects as Ogochukwu Ozoagu, her daughter, Chinenye, and 40-year-old Chidinma Ukpai.

“Investigations showed Chinenye gave birth on June 30, 2025, and sold the newborn for N1,400,000 in connivance with her mother and Chidinma.

“The baby was rescued in Nsukka, but the buyer escaped,” the police spokesperson said.

More operations

Mr Ndukwe said, in another operation on 13 July, police operatives from Awkunanaw Division rescued a one-year-and-seven-month-old male child from a man who allegedly stole him.

The police spokesperson said the child’s mother, a trader at a cattle market in the area, reported that the victim had been stolen which prompted the arrest of the suspect, Chiemerie Onwe.

“The suspect was found carrying the baby and arrested, while the child was rescued and reunited with her mother.

“The suspect has been arraigned in court and remanded in correctional custody,” he said, without mentioning the correctional facility.

Mr Ndukwe said, in a separate operation on 15 July, police operatives from the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad arrested two suspected child traffickers in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

He identified the arrested suspects as 64-year-old woman, Chiaha Josephine and 67-year-old Ozomma Christopher Ubanagum.

The police spokesperson said another suspect, Ilo Caroline,55, was also arrested on 16 July for her involvement.

He added that the two trafficked children were rescued from the suspects.

He said the rescued victims were a 16-year-old girl, Loveth Mfonobong and 12-year-old boy, Benjamin Alex Okon.

Mr Ndukwe said Ms Mfonobong’s name had been changed to Chiaha Ifunanya, while Benjamin’s was renamed Chiaha Udochukwu, apparently to conceal their identities.

“Josephine (one of the arrested suspects) confessed to buying Loveth in 2021 for N900,000 and Benjamin in 2024 for N1.4 million.

“Mfonobong could only give her place of origin as Affi (state or LGA unknown), while Benjamin gave his as Oron in Akwa Ibom State,” the police said.

Transnational child trafficking

Mr Ndukwe said, in a separate transnational case of child trafficking, the police operatives from the Emene Division arrested a 21-year-old woman, Mirabel Oluebube, for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old girl to Ghana.

The police spokesperson said the suspect subsequently confessed to the crime and helped police arrest her 32-year-old male accomplice, Udenze Ifeanyi.

“The victim was safely rescued and reunited with her family. Both suspects were arraigned and remanded in correctional custody,” he said.

“The remaining arrested suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded. Moreover, investigative efforts are underway to arrest members of the syndicates at large.”

Police commissioner speaks

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, commended the operatives for their professionalism and swift responses.

Mr Giwa advised parents and guardians to be watchful, protect their children, and resist involvement in human trafficking due to economic difficulties.

The police chief reaffirmed the committement of the state police command to fighting crimes particularly against children.

He urged residents of Enugu State to support the police with “timely and credible” information to aid crime fighting in the state.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in 2015, enacted the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act which outlawed all acts of human trafficking in the country.

The Act prescribes a minimum penalty of between five and 10 years imprisonment and a fine of N1 million for the trafficking of children, depending on the purpose of such trafficking.

Several persons have been convicted of child trafficking across the country.

The Kano State High Court, in July 2021, sentenced a man, Paul Owne, to 91 years in prison for kidnapping and trafficking of children in the state for sale in Onitsha, Anambra State.

A Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt, River State, in 2019, sentenced three persons to a combined 12 years imprisonment for trafficking a two-year-old male child and one other child.

