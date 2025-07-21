Muhammed Babangida, son of former Nigerian military president Ibrahim Babangida, has publicly affirmed his acceptance of the appointment as Chair of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), distancing himself from viral reports suggesting he declined the offer.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr Babangida described as “false and malicious” the social media reports purporting that he rejected the appointment made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said the claims were part of a deliberate effort to mislead the public and undermine the integrity of the current administration.

“We wish to clarify that Muhammed gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the federal government, and extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him,” the statement read.

The statement further warned that individuals behind the spread of the misinformation would be identified and held accountable.

“We also want to assure the public that those spreading these falsehoods will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering unity within our nation,” it added.

Mr Babangida also urged Nigerians to be wary of false narratives and to verify news from credible and official sources before sharing.

The statement indicating Mr Babangida accepted the appointment was authenticated for PREMIUM TIMES by Kazeem Afegbua, a long-standing spokesperson for former President Babangida.

Muhammed Babangida’s appointment is part of a raft of recent leadership changes announced by President Tinubu aimed at reinvigorating federal agencies and institutions.

The Bank of Agriculture plays a critical role in financing the nation’s agricultural sector and rural development.

The discredited reports had circulated over the weekend, accompanied by a forged rejection letter allegedly addressed to the president, in which Mr Babangida purportedly declined the appointment due to “personal and professional considerations.”

Monday’s statement from Mr Babangida’s camp, however, puts the matter to rest, reaffirming his readiness to contribute to the government’s efforts to boost agricultural productivity and economic growth.

