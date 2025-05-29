In a major step toward improving access to mental health care, the Nigerian Mental Health (NMH) network has launched the country’s first publicly accessible National Mental Health and Rehabilitation Directory.

The initiative was unveiled on Wednesday in commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The group said the directory is designed to help individuals locate in-person mental health and rehabilitation services across the country.

It said many mental health centres in Nigeria lack online visibility or current contact information which makes it difficult for people in distress to access timely support.

According to the organisation, the newly launched directory seeks to address that gap by listing verified, physical centres and the services they offer across all six geopolitical zones.

The founder of NMH, Chime Asonye, said the directory was created to improve access to care by improving visibility.

Mr Asonye said mental health support exists, but people can’t access what they can’t see.

“Visibility is access, and this tool gives Nigerians a starting point for care,” he said.

Mental health crisis

Nigeria continues to face a mental health crisis, marked by limited access to care and a shortage of qualified professionals.

According to the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, the country has only one psychiatrist for every 800,000 people, far below the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of one per 10,000.

To help address these challenges, NMH developed the directory as a tool to improve access.

Now live on the organisation’s website, the resource includes verified details on mental health and rehabilitation facilities nationwide, including their locations, services offered, and hours of operation.

NMH is a network of mental health practitioners working to improve psychosocial well-being in Nigeria and among the diaspora.

Established in 2019, the organisation supports mental health programming by fostering collaboration among individuals and organisations, advocating for evidence-based policies, and promoting access to care.

Supporting the Mental Health Act

The launch builds on Nigeria’s National Mental Health Act, signed into law in December 2022 , the first comprehensive legislation on mental health since the country gained independence.

The Act mandates the creation of a Department of Mental Health Services within the Federal Ministry of Health and provides for improved protections, access to care, and anti-stigma efforts.

Mr Asonye said the directory is part of efforts to operationalise aspects of the Act by bridging the information gap between service providers and individuals seeking help.

“This is a living project,we invite the public, practitioners, and policymakers to use the directory, share it, and shape it. Together, we can improve mental health outcomes for millions,” he said.

The launch event featured a keynote address by Asuquo Ekpenyong, senator representing Cross River State, who called the directory a critical intervention in the country’s mental health landscape.

Mr Ekpenyong said breaking the silence around mental health is not only a moral obligation, it is a public health imperative.

“I am proud to collaborate with the Nigerian Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group, NMH, and other stakeholders on reforms, such as the Suicide Prevention Bill that I recently introduced. Visibility must be matched with legislative action,” he said.

Other panelists included Bankole Wellington (Banky W),Titi Tade, trainer and volunteer coordinator with the Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN); and Tunde Ojo, national coordinator of Nigeria’s Mental Health Programme at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Next steps and implementation gaps

Discussions at the event also highlighted the need to connect mental health services to broader social supports, such as legal aid, housing assistance, and gender-based services, all of which contribute to mental well-being.

Stakeholders reiterated calls for full implementation of the Mental Health Act, including the establishment of the Department of Mental Health and the launch of an official roadmap.

Although the Act was passed more than two years ago, key components remain unfulfilled.

According to NMH, the tool also aims to promote inter-agency coordination and inform public policy by highlighting service gaps nationwide.

The event concluded with a call to action for Nigerians to share the directory widely and support NMH’s ongoing campaigns including its #SuicideNotCrimeNG initiative, which seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide in Nigeria.

