A report by the World Health Organisation says 20 million Nigerians, representing 20 per cent of the country’s population, live with mental health conditions.

The Secretary, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria-American Institute for Mental Health (NAIMH), Azubike Aliche, said this at a mental health GAP Action training programme organised by the institute in Owerri on Tuesday.

The training was organised in collaboration with the Centre for Social Awareness, Advocacy and Ethics (CSAAE), a Non-Governmental Organisation.

Mr Aliche said the training, sponsored by the Nigeria Mental Health Practitioners (NMHP) USA Incorporated, would equip non-psychiatrists to conduct screens to identify mental health symptoms and work with people to manage those symptoms.

He described as “alarming” the caseload of depression in Nigeria, which he said is reportedly the highest in the world and called for deliberate efforts to change the narrative.

“Available reports indicate that only 10 per cent of people living with mental illness have access to care in Nigeria, and this has to change.”

Speaking, an Executive Member of the NMHP USA, Josephine Nzeke, said the four-day training would capture 25 healthcare professionals, five from each of five council areas of Imo in its pilot stage.

Ms Nzeke said the trainees would return to their community health centres after the training to provide grassroots services.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Chioma Egu, described the mental health crisis as a “global challenge” and called on the institute to leverage the government’s mental health policies.

One of the training facilitators, Justice Ulunta, of the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, called for the allocation of adequate resources by the government for the training of mental health experts and equipping of facilities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Also, CSAAE’s Chief Operations Officer, Francisca Ekwonu, said that the organisation is open to effective collaborations to tackle the challenge head-on.

“As Nigerians grapple with hardship and young people are subjected to information overload, it is part of our mission, through our C-Health programme, to propagate mental health support at the grassroots.

“ Our toll-free line 08009001000 is open and our mental health support specialist will be there to provide support”, she said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

