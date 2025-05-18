The World Health Organisation (WHO) has nominated Mohamed Janabi of Tanzania as the next Regional Director for the African Region, following a meeting of the WHO Regional Committee on Sunday.

Mr Janabi’s nomination comes months after the sudden death of the Regional Director-elect, Faustine Ndugulile, in November 2024.

Mr Ndugulile’s passing prompted WHO Member States in Africa to convene a special election session to fill the leadership gap.

The nomination will be submitted for appointment by the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, scheduled to meet from 28 to 29 May 2025 in Geneva.

Once confirmed, Mr Janabi will assume office for a five-year term, with the possibility of reappointment.

A critical role in uncertain times

Mr Janabi emerged ahead of three other contenders including N’da Yao of Côte d’Ivoire, Mohammed Dramé of Guinea, and Moustafa Mijiyawa of Togo.

A senior health advisor to Tanzania’s late president and its present head of state, Samia Hassan, Mr Janabi is a cardiologist by training and the former executive director of Tanzania’s largest hospital.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Born in 1962, his career spans over three decades of work in clinical and policy settings,

In his acceptance speech, Mr Janabi pledged to strengthen the health systems across the region and tackle persistent challenges, including emerging infectious diseases, the burden of noncommunicable diseases, and the growing impact of climate change.

“Thank you for your trust in me. I will not let you down. As we face challenges ranging from infectious diseases, noncommunicable diseases to climate change and limited health financing, we must harness African resilience and unity.”

Mr Janabi’s nomination comes at a time when the WHO African Region continues to grapple with fragile health infrastructure, limited domestic funding, and recovery from multiple disease outbreaks such as COVID-19, Ebola, and cholera.

According to the WHO, over 25 per cent of the global disease burden is found in Africa, despite the continent having only about three per cent of the world’s health workforce.

Congratulatory messages

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, welcomed the nomination, describing Mr Janabi as an experienced professional well-suited to lead the region through a period of transformation.

Mr Ghebreyesus said Mr Janabi will take the reins at an unprecedented time for the African Region, and the WHO as a whole

“We are grateful for his experience and expertise as we work together to navigate the challenges we face, and position our organisation to be stronger, sharper and more effective in the future,” he said.

He also acknowledged the contributions of other candidates and thanked Chikwe Ihekweazu for his service as Acting Regional Director during the leadership transition following the end of Matshidiso Moeti’s tenure.

Mr Ihekweazu also congratulated Mr Janabi on his nomination.

“This is a true reflection of the trust that Member States have placed in you,” he said.

“The African region has made important strides in health. But it also faces real and complex challenges. You can count on my support and that of all of WHO Africa as you take on this new role to serve our people.”

If appointed, Mr Janabi will become the WHO Africa Region’s seventh Regional Director since the establishment of the office in 1951.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

