A new report has shown that more than two in five women want their employers to offer improved and comprehensive health insurance that covers fertility treatments, breast cancer care, and menopause support.

The report by Healthtracka states that 43.4 per cent of working women, spanning various industries and regions, voiced this demand in a national survey.

Titled “State of Women’s Health in Nigeria Report,” the research was published by Healthtracka’s Foundation for Advocacy, Innovation and Research (FAIR).

It highlights the critical gaps in current health insurance offerings and presents actionable recommendations for employers and policymakers.

The report stems from a nationwide survey designed to better understand the health-related challenges women face at work and to propose practical solutions for organisations.

It revealed that many women feel exposed and unsupported by current health insurance coverage.

One participant remarked, “We need insurance plans that actually recognise women’s realities, not treat us like an afterthought.

Another added, “Fertility, maternity, menopause, these aren’t luxuries. They are basic healthcare needs.”

The report stressed that the call for better coverage goes beyond perks, stating it is a demand for employers to recognise the real and complex health needs women experienced throughout their careers.

“Women’s health in the workplace is an urgent and growing issue that deserves more focused attention from employers,” the report stated.

“Across all stages of their careers, women called for clear, meaningful improvements to support their health and well-being.”

It recommended that workplaces embed women’s health into core policies, such as offering paid leave for menstrual and menopause-related symptoms and extending insurance coverage to include fertility and reproductive services.

It also urged organisations to train managers to accommodate these needs without stigma.

The three-part study covers women’s health in the workplace, a state-by-state breakdown of women’s health across Nigeria, and the role of Nigerian researchers and academics in advancing women’s health.

To translate these insights into impact, the report called on state governments to allocate at least 15 per cent of their budgets to health and ensure full spending of those allocations.

It also urged governments to adopt gender-disaggregated data tracking and link future funding to measurable improvements in women’s services.

It also appealed to national and local health authorities to incorporate proven interventions, such as home-visit care models, self-sampling tools, clinical protocols, and digital support, into standard healthcare packages.

“Above all, women themselves must guide programme design, policy development, and budget oversight to ensure services reflect their real-world experiences,” the report stated.

Ifeoluwa Dare-Johnson, Executive Director of Healthtracka’s FAIR, described the report as a powerful step toward change.

She said this is more than a report; it is a call to action.

“Women’s health issues have long been invisible, underdiagnosed, under-researched, and underfunded,” she said.

“But women’s health is not a side issue; it is a foundation for economic growth, social progress, and generational prosperity.”

She explained that the report combined secondary data analysis with a nationwide perception-based survey, offering a detailed, state-by-state view of women’s health realities across Nigeria’s 36 states.

“It reveals the patterns, gaps, and opportunities that demand urgent attention from policymakers, healthcare leaders, researchers, and advocates.

“At FAIR, we believe in a future where women’s health is prioritised, protected, and invested in, because when we invest in women’s health, we invest in everyone’s future,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 99-page document is a data-rich, first-of-its-kind report offering critical insights into the healthcare challenges and opportunities for Nigerian women.

(NAN)

