The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) recorded 14 new confirmed cases and three deaths from Lassa fever cases in one week, spanning 24 to 30 March, 2025.

The NCDC stated this in its latest situation report published on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the new cases were reported across five states: Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Nasarawa.

NCDC noted that cumulatively, by week 13, 122 deaths have been recorded among confirmed cases, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.5 per cent, lower than 18.7 per cent CFR recorded for the same period in 2024.

Distribution of cases

The NCDC disclosed that 71 per cent of all the confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2025 were recorded in three states: Ondo, Bauchi, and Edo.

Of all the confirmed cases, Ondo accounted for 30 per cent of cases, followed by Bauchi with 25 per cent and Edo with 16 per cent.

The remaining 29 per cent of cases were reported across 15 other states, with a total of 18 states recording confirmed cases in 93 local government areas (LGAs).

According to NCDC, the disease continues to disproportionately affect individuals aged 21-30 years, with a median age of 30 years.

Men account for a slightly higher percentage of cases than women, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.8.

More details

No new healthcare worker infection was reported during week 13, a positive development compared to earlier in the year when health workers were affected.

However, contact tracing activities remain robust, with 1,277 contacts under follow-up as of week 13.

NCDC reported that its multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) remains activated to coordinate the national response to Lassa fever.

It advised public health officials to always emphasise the importance of preventive measures, including proper food storage, maintaining hygiene, and reducing exposure to rodents, which are the primary carriers of the Lassa virus.

About Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or persons.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, and chest pain.

In severe cases, it can cause unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

