The Nigerian government has immunised over 12 million girls against cervical cancer, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Cancer Day, Mr Salako stated that the nationwide vaccination campaign against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer, has been successful since its launch in 2023.

“It is heartwarming to note that we have successfully immunised over 12 million girls for HPV, and efforts are ongoing to improve on this achievement,” the minister said.

He encouraged parents, community leaders, and stakeholders to support the immunisation programme to protect young girls from preventable cancers.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) is leading the HPV vaccination programme as part of efforts to prevent and control cancer in the country.

In Nigeria, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer and the second most frequent cause of cancer deaths among women aged between 15 and 44 years. According to WHO, Nigeria recorded 12,000 cases and 8,000 deaths from cervical cancer in 2020.

Ongoing efforts

Mr Salako further highlighted the government’s commitment to strengthening cancer prevention and treatment under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The government has made significant investments in cancer prevention and care in the last 18 months, possibly more than any previous administration,” he stated.

Beyond prevention, he noted that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is expanding access to cancer treatment through improved health insurance coverage.

Under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act 2022, a Catastrophic Health Insurance scheme is being developed to assist cancer patients and those with other critical conditions.

He added that the government has finalised plans to upgrade six federal teaching hospitals with new radiotherapy and nuclear medicine facilities to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Mr Salako said three of these centres will be commissioned by May 2025, while the remaining three will be operational before the 2026 World Cancer Day.

This comes exactly one year after the former Minister of State for Health, Tunji Alausa, announced the government’s plans to construct six new cancer healthcare centres within three years.

More programmes

Mr Salako also announced the inauguration of the National Nuclear Medicine Technical Working Group (NM-TWG) to enhance nuclear medicine services in Nigeria, addressing gaps in cancer diagnostics and treatment infrastructure.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to eliminating cervical cancer and other preventable cancers by 2030, he urged Nigerians to take proactive steps in cancer prevention and early diagnosis.

“The fight against cancer requires collective action, and I call on all Nigerians to support prevention initiatives and seek early detection,” he said.

The government’s renewed focus on cancer prevention, treatment, and research is part of a larger effort to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system and reduce cancer-related deaths nationwide.

World Cancer Day

The 2025 World Cancer Day themed: United by Unique, also marks 25 years of signing the Charter of Paris Against Cancer at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium.

It is marked annually on 4 February to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

Speaking at the briefing, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative, Walter Mulombo, stressed the importance of uniting efforts to fight cancer while recognising the unique needs of individuals, families, and communities.

Mr Mulombo said that the 2025 theme highlights that everyone’s cancer experience is unique, but can be fought with unity.

“We should not focus just on treating the disease, but we adopt perspectives and experiences of individuals, carers, families and communities as participants in, and beneficiaries of health systems that respond to their needs and preferences in holistic ways,” he said.

WHO advocates for the adoption of Global Cancer Initiatives such as the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative (CCEI) and the Global Breast Cancer Initiative.

“I am delighted that Nigeria already adopted these initiatives and prioritised cancer and NCDs in general in Health Sector Renewal Initiative through Sector Wide Approach (SWA),” he said.

